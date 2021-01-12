The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County announced Monday there have been 135 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County since Friday, Jan. 8, including one additional COVID-related death.
The person was a 54-year-old-male resident of Monroe County who had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the department, and brings the total number of Monroe County resident deaths to 36.
Also on Monday, the local health department said effective immediately, all personal contact information and emails will not be collected by the department, kept nor added to any lists to get vaccinated for COVID-19. In Monroe County, vaccine supply is very limited.
Health department officials said they anticipate receiving more vaccines in the near future, and that a website and hotline to register will be ready by next week. The website and hotline are not live yet, as vaccines need to arrive in the county first, according to the release.