New fishery regulations for dolphin fish went into effect and stone crab season came to an end this week.
As of May 1, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regulation went into effect that reduced the recreational dolphin fish bag limit from 10 to five fish per person and the daily recreational vessel limit from 60 to 30 fish in state waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The regulation also prohibits for-hire captain and crew from retaining a dolphin bag limit.
In March, the FWC commission voted to reduce the daily recreational dolphin fish bag and vessel limit.
The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, which has jurisdiction in federal waters in the Atlantic, also recently approved a regulation that reduces the vessel limit from 60 to 54 fish per day, but maintained the bag limit of 10 fish per day. The original proposal had called for the limit to be reduced to 48 fish.
The FWC proposal was supported by the Coastal Conservation Association and the American Sportfishing Association. Florida is experiencing the most dramatic decline in harvest of dolphin fish, FWC staff said.
In recent years, recreational fishermen have raised concerns about declines in size and abundance of dolphin fish in South Florida, and the FWC has expressed interest in taking a proactive management approach for this fishery.
The FWC plans to lobby the South Atlantic Council on implementing similar regulations. The South Atlantic Council will meet next week and discuss possible changes to the dolphin fishery in federal waters. The South Atlantic Council has started discussions about extending the minimum size limit for dolphin that is currently in place off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina northward, specifying different retention limits for charter and private vessels for both dolphin and wahoo fish and removing or reducing captain and crew bag limits.
In addition, 10 species of grouper have reopened to harvest in federal Atlantic waters off the Florida Keys as of May 1. The South Atlantic Fishery Management Council has an annual spawning season closure in place from Jan. 1 through April 30 to help replenish the stock of the 10 species, which are black grouper, coney, gag grouper, graysby, red grouper, red hind, rock hind, scamp, yellowfin grouper and yellowmouth grouper.
Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab season in state and federal waters ended on Monday, with the last day of harvest of claws being Sunday, May 1. In the stone crab fishery, only the claws are taken. The FWC board agreed two years ago to shortened the season by roughly two weeks.
Commercially harvested stone crab claws may be possessed and sold during the closed season but only if they have been placed in inventory prior to May 2 by a licensed wholesale or retail dealer.
Stone crab traps must be removed from the water within five days after the close of the stone crab season. Stone crab claws may not be harvested from traps pulled after the season closes.
Local stone crab fishermen reported a little less catch than usual, but prices for the claws remained high, they said.