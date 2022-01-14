There are no mountains in the Florida Keys, but Sherrie Schwab, executive director of the Domestic Abuse Shelter, continues trying to scale a Mount Everest-like challenge to secure funding for the Middle Keys emergency shelter and outreach and administration facility, more than four years since Hurricane Irma leveled the 24-bed building.
Schwab, who became its director in March 2017, just months before the powerful Category 4 storm hit the Keys, has been a relentless advocate for the county’s most vulnerable women and children. And the hurricane hasn’t been her only hurdle.
“While COVID hasn’t created batterers, it has provided an environment for abuse”, Schwab said. “Abuse is about power and control, and COVID became almost an enhanced setting for power and control, whether it was controlling a spouse and children or because of an outpouring of frustration about lost jobs, wages and many new unknowns.”
She added that domestic abuse is a learned behavior and that the personality must be present in the abuser, although often it can manifest itself in other ways.
“There isn’t a population that doesn’t get caught up in the web of domestic violence,” she said.
Funding the rebuild of the Middle Keys facility has been a struggle, partly due to the $3 million price tag, and because state grant money is scarce. During COVID, only nonprofits that had a current grant submitted before the coronavirus outbreak could apply for another.
Schwab has sought support from the Marathon City Council, Monroe County Commission, state Rep. Jim Mooney, state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and others to take the DAS funding request to the state appropriations committees. She’s hoping that by building that wide net of support, it will persuade state lawmakers to approve the funding.
DAS has raised $500,000 for the project but needs the other $2.5 million for the rebuild in the Middle Keys. The organization owns the property, and while she believes the state has been receptive, the wheels are turning slowly.
“There are hundreds of requests for grant approvals,” she said, adding that grant scoring, which takes the number of residents served into account, is also a factor.
Reduced to only a 15-bed shelter in the Lower Keys currently, which remains open, a 24-bed shelter in the Middle Keys would help return the DAS to pre-hurricane support levels of providing thousands of shelter nights to hundreds of women, children and men.
Local fundraising continues, with the Holly Given Fund its biggest donor to date. The fund has donated $25,000 to the shelter three years in a row, primarily through proceeds from their annual “Fish 4 Holly” tournament, which took place this past weekend.
The Holly Given Fund is a non-profit honoring Given, born and raised in the Florida Keys, who lost her life to domestic violence. She was a Coral Shores High School Homecoming queen, a standout student-athlete and an avid angler.
But Schwab admits that this level of fundraiser is the exception to the rule, as most local events, even in an environment without the aftereffects of a hurricane and a pandemic, generally raise far less.
“Some money has been raised locally, but few fundraisers raise $25K”, she said. “It’s something Jennifer Powell, our DAS board president, and I constantly discuss and something we are always challenged with.”
However, the service DAS provides remains valuable, since there’s a lack of similar services available in the Keys.
“If someone meets the criteria for domestic abuse, whether it’s a relationship between two men, two women, a trans individual, the victim can receive services, even if they don’t need shelter. Those services include rent assistance, one-on-one counseling with an advocate, referrals for children and interaction with support groups,” Schwab said.
She added that an injunction for protection attorney can be provided on a pro bono basis to represent victims for the filing of injunctions and for violations of restraining orders.
“One in four women and one in seven men will be a victim of domestic abuse at some point in their life,” she said. “We provide a safe haven for victims.”
The DAS has not been without additional challenges. In March 2020, the Florida Department of Children and Families filed a lawsuit against the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence regarding an investigation that revealed millions in taxpayer funds were funneled into bonuses for the FCADV’s nonprofit staff. It named 10 FCADV board members and three executive staff of FCADV as defendants, including Schwab, who served on the board.
The FCADV was the membership group to which DAS and 42 certified state domestic abuse organizations belonged. FCADV has since been dissolved and is now replaced by a new entity, Florida Partnership to End Domestic Violence, which includes the current 41 certified centers in the state. The lawsuit was subsequently settled through mediation and the board was found not guilty of any wrongdoing. The civil cases against them were dismissed.
In addition, former DAS director Venita Gavin was relieved of her duties after the nonprofit temporarily lost its DCF certification in 2017. They regained it six months later in 2018 under Schwab’s leadership.
Despite all this, efforts to rebuild the shelter continue. Schwab is relentless, saying, “Never in my wildest dreams, after 25 years in the field of domestic abuse, and an abuse survivor myself, have I thought we wouldn’t succeed. Before I retire in five years or less, I will cut a ribbon on a new facility. I’m all in, I have work to do, and survivors and staff to save.”
For information about the shelter and its services, or to help with donations or other support, call 305-743-5452 or visit domesticabuseshelter.org. Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 522696, Marathon Shores, FL 33052.
The shelter’s 24-hour toll-free hotline is 305-743-4440, where victims can receive access to crisis counseling, emergency shelter and referrals.