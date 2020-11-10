Islamorada resident Donald Lowrie heard what he described as “horrific screaming” by a young child coming from his neighbors’ apartment.
As a parent, he knew he had to do something. Not fearing for his own safety, he quickly raced into his neighbors’ home to find the 8-year-old neighbor girl being attacked by two large pit bulls.
One of the two dogs came running around the corner and slammed into Lowrie, sending both of them down a flight of stairs. Lowrie wrestled with the dog, being bitten multiple times on his arms and other parts of his body.
During the melee, which occurred in 2018, Lowrie also suffered a broken wrist. But the injury was not enough to deter him from trying to protect the little girl. He eventually wrestled the dog into a submission while the other dog watched growling and barking.
Lowrie held the dog by its collar until the attack ceased. Both the girl and Lowrie were taken to the hospital with major injuries requiring surgery. Both have since recovered.
Lowrie credited his U.S. Army experience and training for his handling of the situation.
Lowrie, now a Monroe County government fleet management mechanic generator technician, was part of the 1st Armored Division in the Army and served with the VII Army Corps in the first Iraq war.
“You learn to focus on what’s going on and not to panic,” Lowrie said. “You have to pay attention to what going on around you.”
For Lowrie’s efforts protecting the girl, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced last month that he will be awarded the prestigious Carnegie Medal — the highest honor for civilian heroism in the United States. Locally, he was already awarded the Monroe County 2018 Employee of the Year award.
“If it wasn’t for Mr. Lowrie’s actions, things may have been much worse,” Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson said. “Mr. Lowrie did not hesitate to put himself in danger, possibly saving the life of a small child.”
Lowrie is the only recipient from Florida out of the 16 other recipients this year being honored for entering a dangerous or life-threatening situation to rescue others. A total of 10,185 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based fund’s inception in 1904.
Lowrie joins three other Florida Keys Carnegie Medal heroes: Gertrude Bush, 16, who in 1915 saved someone from drowning in Key West; C. Raymond Shook, 52, who in 1970 died trying to save a fisherman who fell off an Islamorada bridge; and Patrick McGeogh Jr., 26, of Key West, who in 2006 was honored for saving someone stuck in a submerged car in Texas.
Lowrie previously lived in Miami before moving to the Keys in 2017 and taking a job with the Monroe County government. He and his wife drove down for the day and decided to make it their home.
“I had never seen it before and the place was just breathtaking,” he said.