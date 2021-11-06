There will be balmy breezes and lots of sunshine throughout the island chain this winter. The La Niña weather pattern will bring above average temperatures across the south and most of the eastern seaboard, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
This is the second year in a row for La Niña, referred to as a “double dipping,” which isn’t considered a party foul but rather quite commonly occurs in consecutive winters, opposite of El Niño. The two climate patterns disrupt normal trade winds along the equator.
La Niña typically shifts the rain farther north and brings drier, warmer weather to the region, while creating wetter-than-average conditions across portions of the northern U.S., primarily in the Pacific Northwest, northern Rockies, Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and western Alaska.
La Niña’s impact on weather can influence travel decisions that benefit Florida’s economy.
“There is no better motivator for travel to the Keys than cold weather in the north and midwest,” said Andy Newman, spokesman for the Monroe County Tourist Development Council. “That said, other destinations, particularly in the Caribbean as well as the resumption of cruises, will be vying for the same markets, which is the reason why making sure the Keys are in the consumers’ minds is important.”
Local meteorologists say La Niña won’t dictate day-to-day weather events but instead sets the overall weather pattern for the area.
“La Niña refers to an unusual cooling of sea surface temperatures over the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. El Niño is the opposite. It’s a warming of the ocean temperatures,” said National Weather Service Key West Meteorologist-in-Charge Kennard “Chip” Kasper. “The ocean and the atmosphere are intimately coupled. One is always affecting the other. What we have found looking at past La Niña events is the correlation is stronger in the northern part of the country. Every event is different, but we typically don’t see a strong effect this far south.”
Consequently, Kaspar does not foresee any extended cold snaps like the one that brought fish kills and dropped iguanas from trees in 2010.
“In 1981 we had a recorded low temperature in Key West of 41 degrees. In 2010, we had 42 degrees. Statistically, that won’t happen. There’s no data connection between La Niña and an extended cold snap,” he said.
However, a drier, warmer winter could result in a salinity spike in brackish Florida Bay toward the end of winter.
There’s about a 10-inch rain deficit recorded in Key West and Marathon so far, according to Kaspar.
“What constitutes a drought is soil moisture,” said Jonathon Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Key West.
“In a La Niña, we don’t have much to indicate a lot of rainfall. The odds are skewed, but it’s not a weather pattern conducive to a lot of rainfall, and that probably means that we are going to stay below normal.
“Through the Ohio Belt, we could end up with an unpleasant winter, and here in southeast Florida, we will have a warmer and drier season. We could end up with a lot of folks that want a break from the winter and want to head south. It’s not how its impacting our weather in the Keys, but how people respond in areas where it’s more likely to produce inclement weather.”
Still, there will be cold fronts even during a La Niña event.
“For the iguanas, they may just have to watch out for a day or two,” Rizzo said.