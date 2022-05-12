Adrian Demblans, the driver in an execution-style double murder in Plantation Key, was released from prison Monday, May 2, according to the Florida VINE Service, a victim notification alert system.
Demblans, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in prison but his sentence was reduced after he rolled over on Jeremy Macauley, who was convicted in the 2015 double murder of Carlos Ortiz and Tara Rosado of Tavernier.
Macauley’s conviction was later overturned on appeal and has been remanded back for trial.
The reduction in Demblans’ sentence came after he provided information that was crucial in helping the prosecution build a successful cocaine trafficking case against Macauley, which led to his conviction.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Luis Garcia said Demblans’ cooperation in helping prosecutors file and obtain felony charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine while armed and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon against Macauley saved prosecutors time and effort, and for that, the reduced sentence was awarded.
Demblans had also enlisted his brother who was in prison on heroin and cocaine charges to provide information to prosecutors about the cocaine ring.
The cocaine at the crux of the murder case had been found at sea during the summer of 2015 by Macauley while he was mating aboard the Sea Horse charter fishing boat. He found about 18 kilos of cocaine and enlisted friends to help sell it. Demblans was included as well as Carlos Ortiz, 30.
A few months into the drug operation, Ortiz began extorting Macauley for more drugs and money by threatening to tell the police, prosecutors said.
On Oct. 15, 2015, Macauley shot and killed Ortiz and Rosado, 26, inside their shared home while Rosado’s three young children were asleep in the next room, prosecutors allege.
Demblans testified that he drove north to pick up Macauley, then borrowed a Toyota Rav4 from a friend and drove south to the Harry Harris Park neighborhood where Ortiz lived. Demblans said he never got out of the car while in front of the house.
On the northbound return trip, Demblans told the jury, he slowed down at the Ocean Bay Drive Bridge in Key Largo, where he said Macauley tossed a Colt .45 pistol used in the shootings and Ortiz’s stolen phone into the water.