Some 250 drones will illuminate the sky above Key West’s Truman Waterfront Park Saturday, March 25, in a dazzling “fireworks” display capping the opening event of the Florida Keys’ multimonth bicentennial celebration.

monroe county 200

The visual event is a highlight of the “200 Years of Paradise Kickoff Concert,” a free-admission evening of live music and Keys heritage presentations set for 6 p.m. at Key West’s Coffee Butler Amphitheater at 21 E. Quay Road in the park.