As a rebellion, it crumbled fairly quickly.
About 50 people lined up shortly before 10 p.m. to create a human barrier across Duval Street at the corner of Greene Street in front of Sloppy Joe’s Bar. The bar was already shuttered and patrons from Sloppy’s and other bars in the 200 block of Duval had been moved out onto the sidewalk. As they looked down Duval, they saw a line of five police motorcycle officers a block away, blue and white lights strobing, spread in a tight line across the street. Several officers were walking on the street in front of the motorcycles, asking people to move to the sidewalk.
The motorcycles moved forward about 20 feet, stopped for a few minutes, then moved up another 20 feet, a military move designed to encourage the crowd to break up voluntarily. The motorcycles slowly forged forward until they were about 10 feet from the protestors. At that point, three police officers mounted on horses moved through the motorcycle line toward the crowd blocking the street.
The group was primarily young men, many beefy and most not wearing face masks. Some had a fist raised in the air, the other hand holding a red Solo cup. They had been alternately chanting, “USA, USA,” and sang “We’re Not Going to Take It,” the refrain from the 1984 Twisted Sister song about wanting to “fight the powers that be.” One older woman, wearing a bright pink shirt, pushed a bicycle in front of the group trying to get a “Trump” call going, but it went nowhere.
It looked like a relatively small group of young, white men trying to end their New Year’s Eve with a bang, with dozens of onlookers on the sidewalk, phones ready, hoping to record a Key West rampage to show their friends at home. But the action was more of a whimper than a riot. When the motorcycle police officers came up to the protestors they stopped, allowing the mounted police to pass through in front of them. The human barrier collapsed immediately, moving to the sidewalk as police had requested. One woman in sequins briefly dropped to her knees in front of the motorcycles, arms stretched to the sky in an attempt to block the police. But her compatriots had already fled to the sidelines. Two uniformed officers quickly came to her side, gently lifting her to the sidewalk, where they deposited her unharmed and un-ticketed.
Thus, ended the great curfew rebellion.
There had been a rumor earlier in the evening that some restaurants and bars would defy the 10 p.m. closing order, choosing to accept a fine as the cost of doing business on an otherwise busy night. But a quick look along Lower Duval and the side streets — including Two Friends Patio on Front Street, where owner Danny Hughes had threatened to stay open when the curfew was first announced — showed businesses were closed on schedule.
The one exception was Fogarty’s, 227 Duval St., where the outside patio was brightly lit and filled with patrons at 10:40 p.m. That led to the arrest of owner Joe Walsh, who was cited with one misdemeanor count of violating the city’s disaster preparedness emergency management order.