A six-month moratorium on granting new licenses for electric bikes and scooters in Key West expired over the summer, with the coronavirus pandemic putting the issue of managing the popular e-vehicles on the back burner.
But a proposed ordinance submitted by City Attorney Shawn Smith to Mayor Teri Johnston last week met with resistance from the mayor, who proposed instead hiring a consultant to recommend safe ways to manage e-vehicles that would be included in any local regulations.
City commissioners in February approved a six-month suspension on approving any new licenses and permits for both motorized and non-motorized rental vehicles. The timeline was to give city staff time to do a traffic study in particularly congested areas such as the Historic District. The study was to be used to write new regulations governing the number, use and possible restricted areas and speed of the rental vehicles on city streets and sidewalks.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traffic study never occurred. But Smith began working on a proposed ordinance because it is on his list of annual goals and objectives and gave it to Johnston last week for review. Her response? That the ordinance essentially says open the city’s streets and sidewalks to e-vehicles “and let them come in,” Johnston told commissioners at their meeting last week.
“I had great concern about that because we have no data on sidewalk safety, on where these vehicles go, how we control them, how we monitor them,” Johnston said. “Because of our lack of bicycle lanes, we have shoved everything onto our sidewalks which, I think we can all agree that they’ve become very dangerous.”
Johnston also objected to doing a traffic study, saying the city has paid for multiple studies in the past and they all recommend adding a designated bicycle lane on all city streets, which is close to impossible because of the narrow Key West streets and sidewalks.
“We’ve got small sidewalks. We’ve got busy sidewalks. And we’re trying to put one more form of transportation on them. We need to know how to do that safely,” she said.
Commissioner Billy Wardlow urged his colleges back in February stop allowing new e-vehicle companies to open shop in Key West, saying the vehicles were “scaring the hell” out of pedestrians who don’t hear the silent vehicles come up behind them. Last week, he said he wanted the state to regulate e-scooters and bicycles.
“They are a motorized vehicle. Some of them have good speed behind them,” Wardlow said.
But the state is unlikely to restrict electric bikes and scooters to street-use only. While local municipalities in Florida have the right to regulate local streets and sidewalks, a new state law allows e-scooters and e-bikes to be ridden anywhere non-motorized bicycles are allowed. In Key West, bikes are allowed on many, although not all, sidewalks.
Key West Project Director Steve McAlearney has begun to search for a consultant to work on the electric vehicle safety recommendations. And Tim Staub, the city’s multimodal transportation coordinator, was instructed to contact each commissioner to see whether they wanted to go with Smith’s current proposed ordinance or hire the consultant.
In related news, commissioners last week voted not to increase the number of vehicle-for-hire licenses in the city, which could include both electric and motorized vehicles. In even years, individuals may request public hearings for new licenses, which include taxi cabs, golf carts, pedicabs and other transportation conveyances. But city Chief Licensing Official Amanda Brady recommended waiting until 2022 to hear any license requests. By then, she told commissioners, a new e-vehicle ordinance will be in place, giving commissioners time to see if electric vehicles contribute significantly to traffic congestion.
Brady said there currently 1,982 total authorized vehicle-for-hire licenses, of which 1,287 are active, in Key West. That number, however, does not include ride-share cars such as Uber and Lyft that operate in the city legally but without requiring licenses.
At least one business owner wants to apply for new vehicle-for-hire licenses. Pedal Party Shuttle Service, operated by Blake Feldman, owner of The Green Room bar at 501 Greene St., wants to begin offering electric, human-pedaled pub crawls on open-air shuttle buses holding up to 16 passengers. Essentially a moving bar, Feldman’s request for a new vehicle-for-hire license did not state how many of the pub vehicles he wanted; however, he said he had secured at least four parking spots for vehicle storage.