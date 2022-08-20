Roughly 18% of registered voters in the Florida Keys had already cast their ballots as of Friday for Tuesday’s primary election, according to the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Saturday, Aug. 20, is the last day for early voting for the primary.
In the Keys, 9,939, or 18.1% of the 54,723 registered Keys voters, had already cast ballots, with 2,172 voting early at Monroe County Supervisor of Elections stations and 7,735 mailing in their ballots, according to the county office.
In 2018, 2,885 Keys residents voted early, more than both the 2014 and 2016 primary elections, 7,277 cast absentee ballots, more than the 2014 primary election, and 7,996 voted on Election Day, according to election officials. In 2018, 34.3% of registered voters cast ballots, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
In 2014, 1,783 people voted early in the primary, 6,003 voted by mail and 5,974 voted on election day. In 2016, 2,638 voted early, 7,983 voted by mail and 6,041 voted on election day, according to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Early voting and absentee voting appeared to be going well in Monroe County as of Friday, Aug. 19, with Supervisor of Elections Joyce Griffin not reporting any major issues or technical glitches.
“Everything is floating by,” Griffin said.
Early voting ends at 5 p.m. The Supervisor of Elections Office early voting sites will open at 8:30 a.m. and be located at the Key West, Marathon and Key Largo Supervisor of Elections offices. There are also early voting sites at the Big Pine Community Park community center and the Islamorada Library.
Keys voters face several choices when it comes to both candidates and referendums. In Key West, voters will choose to keep incumbent Mayor Teri Johnston or vote in challenger and former City Commissioner Margaret Romero. Residents also will vote on five referendum questions that include allowing the acquisition of real property by a supermajority vote of the Key West City Commission, imposing a one-year residency requirement to be eligible to run for mayor or City Commission seats, and adding language of the city charter to further protect against discrimination. The sixth item on the ballot would remove gender-specific language from the charter, replacing those terms with gender-neutral terms and authorizing the city to lease the property of the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden on College Road for up to 99 years. This would allow the property to be exclusively a botanical garden with public access for up to 99 years.
In addition, voters in Key West District 4 will vote to select a new city commissioner and choose between Ryan Barwick, Lissette Cuervo Carey, Kimberly Highsmith and Steven Nekhaila.
Marathon voters will choose whether to change the city’s charter for council members’ terms going from three to four years, which would make the term limits increase from six years to eight.
Keys-wide, voters will decide between Darren Horan and Gabrielle Brown for the District 1 School Board seat, and incumbent Sue Woltanski and Alexandria Suarez for the District 5 School Board seat, and whether to levy property tax for school safety measures. Voters will choose between Albert Kelley and Jason Smith for county judge and Jose Peixoto and Holly Raschein for District 5 county commissioner.
Democrats will choose between State House Representative District 119 candidates Daniel Horton-Diaz and Adam Gentle, and Republicans will choose between Robert Allen, Rhonda Rebman Lopez and incumbent Jim Mooney. Republicans will choose between incumbent Carlos Gimenez, Carlos Garin and Karl Miller for the 28th Congressional District seat, while the Democrats will choose between Robert Asencio and Juan Paredes.