Early voting wraps up Saturday, Nov. 5, and more than 30% of eligible voters have already casts ballots early or by mail.
Early voting is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all three of the Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Offices, the Big Pine Community Center and the Islamorada branch of the Monroe County Library, with Tuesday, Nov. 8, being the date of the General Election.
In addition to several local elections, voters will decide whether to extend a countywide one-cent sales tax that has been used to fund crucial and expensive Monroe County government infrastructure projects.
The commission approved the language for a referendum that will be placed on the November ballot asking voters to extend the one-cent sales tax for another 15 years.
The sales tax is set to expire in 2033 and the county is asking to extend until 2048. In March, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi and the Monroe County Commission started talking publicly about putting a referendum on the fall ballot that would extend the current one-cent sales tax. Gastesi cited a need to replace the entire fleet of three Trauma Star helicopters, building new fire stations in Sugarloaf Key and Layton, housing the Public Defender’s Office and possibly building new libraries. The helicopters, which Gastesi said “are getting utilized a lot,” will cost $10 million each.
Extending the sales tax out by 10 years would generate an additional $60 million, $75 million in 20 years and $200 million in 30 years, according to the county’s financial advisor.
“Shall the existing one-cent infrastructure sales surtax be extended through 2048 (it otherwise expires in 2033) with the proceeds used for the following projects: wastewater, facilities and only if those wastewater projects are completed or fully funded, recreation and conservation lands, marinas, courthouses, parking, offices, roads, bridges, airports, libraries, piers, auditoriums, riprap/seawalls, solid waste, jails, police/fire facilities, land acquisition, storm water, and any public purpose authorized by law,” the referendum question asked.
As part of recent strategic plan questionnaire, the county asked residents if they supported extending the sales tax, and 95% supported it and 88.2% saying they would vote in favor of it, according to Kimberly Matthews, who is overseeing the strategic plan public comment.
Roughly 67% of the one-cent sales tax is paid by tourists, according to the county.
Also in the general election, Key West City Commission District 4 candidates Lissette Cuervo-Carey and Kim Highsmith will square off in a run-off election. State House of Representative District 120 Republican incumbent Jim Mooney faces Democratic challenger Adam Gentle. Incumbent Republican federal House Rep. Carlos Gimenez faces Democratic challenger Robert Acensio.
In addition, voters in Marathon will choose four city council members. Those running in Marathon are Lynn Landry, Mike Leonard, Kevin Macaulay, Kenny Matlock, Wayne Quarberg, Jeff Smith, Robyn Harkins Still, Richard Tamborrino and Ingrid Tyree.
Islamorada voters will select five village council members. Incumbent Buddy Pinder faces challenger Sue Miller. Incumbent Mark Gregg faces Mary Barley. Incumbent Pete Bacheler faces Elizabeth Jolin. Incumbent Henry Rosenthal faces Angel Borden, Deb Gillis, John Timura and Casey Watkins. Incumbent David Webb faces Sharon Mahoney and Tom Raffenello.