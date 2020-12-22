Ed Russo didn’t become an environmental activist until a landfill in New Jersey blew up almost in his back yard in 1979.
He was living in that state at the time and had been elected president of Chester Township, a sleepy area in northern New Jersey with a sleepy little regional landfill that, as Russo put it, “everybody said was fine.” That changed in January 1979 when an explosion, caused in part by illegal dumping of 55-gallon drums of acetone into the landfill, caused a mushroom-shaped cloud to rise over the mound.
“I didn’t know how to spell ‘landfill’ before that. I was just a local elected official,” Russo remembers. “Any of the answers I got made no sense.”
Water quality tests led to the finding the landfill was saturated with pollutants, threatening the drinking water wells of nearby residents. That set off a two-year battle by Chester Township officials that eventually led to the landfill being designed a Superfund site, requiring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to clean up the hazardous material contamination.
Today, Russo says proudly, a river running through the area, called Trout Brook, again contains healthy trout. And during that same time period, Russo set off on a professional and personal journey to become an environmental steward, first as a water quality specialist brought in to consult on landfills around the country and then, after he retired to Key West 20 years ago, as a passionate volunteer on issues around Key West, the Florida Keys and the entire state of Florida.
Currently president of the Florida Keys Environmental Coalition, a board member for Reef Relief and a commissioner on the state Board of Pilots Commission, representing the “people’s interest” in the harbor pilots licensing and discipline processes, Russo was instrumental in this summer’s extension of a ban on off-shore oil drilling off the western Florida coast. He has also been working to get federal officials to test possible contamination at the Stock Island landfill, affectionately known as “Mt. Trashmore.” And his newest cause? Creating an environmental refuge on Wisteria Island, the undeveloped island just off Mallory Square.
After years of lawsuits and appeals, the federal government was recently named the owner of Wisteria Island over the objections of a developer who believed he owned the island and was free to create another high-end enclave similar to next-door Sunset Key. Now, the question is what the feds may want to do with the 26-acre island, currently used by multiple homeless men and women as a camp. Russo appeared before the Key West City Commission recently, describing how he and Robert Spottswood, chairman of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are working to build support for an environmental refuge on Wisteria Island, including an environmental education center.
“It takes a lot of coordination among a lot of government agencies,” Russo said of what he acknowledges is likely to be a long-term process to convince the federal Department of the Interior to sign off on any non-residential development on the island. “It’s the environmental showpiece, or it could be or should be, of what people think is important. Overtime, we may see the same level of success as we did extending the oil moratorium. Hopefully, we can use that same formula to protect Wisteria Island.”
The oil moratorium Russo is referring to was his summer project, which was to convince President Donald Trump to not only extend an expiring ban on off-shore oil drilling off Florida’s west coast, but extend the ban to waters surrounding the state, effectively protecting the entire Florida coastline from off-shore oil drilling for the next 10 years.
That extension and expansion happened quickly, Russo said. He was only picked by the Trump administration, where he was an unofficial environmental consultant, in July of this year to lead the charge to gather a coalition of state officials, residents and environmental groups in favor of a continued off-shore drilling ban. Two months later, in September, Trump signed the 10-year moratorium.
Asked whether Trump’s need for a win in Florida in the November election might be, in part, the reason for the swift action, Russo said possibly, but that everyone he spoke to was on board immediately.
“It was a completely bipartisan effort. Everyone in Florida from the governor to guitar players was against it,” he said about the drill ban expiring. “It was difficult because there were powerful people outside of Florida who wanted the oil. My argument was Florida is not an energy-producing state. We’re a tourist economy.”
If all this wasn’t enough, Russo said he has been speaking to the federal EPA Region 4 staffers about doing more effective testing of Mount Trashmore. He wants the EPA to order an existing conditions analysis, evaluate the data and, if supported by the data, order a remediation of the landfill. City and state officials have repeatedly tested the air, water and soil around and inside the landfill and found them to be within safe state limits. But Russo said the state is using the wrong equipment to test emissions. He pointed out that federal EPA standards for safe levels of hydrogen sulfite, a highly flammable, explosive gas that can release toxic vapors, are 14 parts per billion or lower for children and the elderly. But state emission testing equipment can only measure to a maximum of one part per million, million with an “m,” Russo said.
“It [hydrogen sulfite] could be 1,000 times higher than the state [testing] levels and they wouldn’t know it,” he said. “Florida is not properly overseeing its landfills.”
When he is not fighting for environmental causes, Russo said he enjoys bird watching, “birding,” as Key West is on the bird migratory highway between North and South America. But he always comes back to the land, air and water.
“It doesn’t feel like I’m retired anymore,” he said. “I’m having the best time of my life.