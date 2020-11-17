Elicia Pintabona has arguably one of the hardest jobs in Key West.
She looks after some of Florida Keys’ most vulnerable, but yet often ostracized, residents — the homeless.
The task of running the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter itself is difficult enough in any given year, but this year has been especially challenging with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the shelter to go 24-hours-a-day and Pintabona and her staff having to expand the footprint to accommodate the necessary social distancing for the 120 people the shelter hosts each night.
She and her crew had to set up two large tents that have to be put up and taken down depending on a threatening hurricane or tropical storm, which has been another issue this busy hurricane season.
Pintabona has run KOTS for the past several years as the executive director of Southernmost Homeless Assistance League (SHAL), but she recently formed a new non-profit herself, Cornerstone Resource Alliance, to take over management of the shelter.
She will lead KOTS through its biggest change since it opened, which is a complete redesign of the shelter. She has even managed to get buy-in from neighbors who once opposed KOTS location, she said. The project is still in the design phase.
“I’m really excited about this,” Pintabona said. “I understand it has been an open sore for the community.”
Her work at KOTS has earned her both praise and confidence from city officials.
Pintabona had tendered her resignation to SHAL in early March, before COVID-19 hit but then agreed to stay on to help manage KOTS through the health crisis. When Pintabona took over, the change was positive, said Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, who has frequently criticized SHAL management of KOTS finances in the past.
“She’s held that place [KOTS] together. She has staff in place, she’s dealt with COVID, meals, social distancing,” Kaufman said during a recent commission meeting. “We haven’t had any complaints from neighbors. That is amazing. She’s doing a great job.”
Pintabona has a passion for the job and understands the struggles of the homeless. She was raised by a single working mom who struggled to make ends meet and lived paycheck to paycheck.
For her, its about “breaking the cycle” of poverty and giving the most unfortunate people a chance to rebuild their lives.
Pintabona, who grew up in rural Ocean County, New Jersey, was raised with a service mentality. Pintabona was a candy striper at the hospital where her mother worked, and she read and comforted patients in their time of need.
“It’s a blessing to serve,” Pintabona said. “I love helping my community and giving back. My time is never been my own. ... I always need a challenge. That is my comfortable place.”
After she finished school, she worked a dispatcher with the Manchester Police Department in New Jersey. She was eventually promoted to the division head of the 24-hour-a-day communications center and took on other tasks with the police department as well.
In 2012, she came to Key West for a visit and knew she wanted to stay.
“It was life-changing,” she said. “I can’t explain it. Something drew me here. I felt like I was rooted and couldn’t go back.”
She rented in Truman Annex in Key West until she found a permanent home to live and started working as a server at the restaurant at Hurricane Hole Marina.
In 2013, she took a position as a case worker with SHAL and quickly rose through the ranks to the position of outreach coordinator and eventually executive director.
Pintabona has settled in Pig Pine Key with her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Abby, where they are active in their church, Keys Vineyard Community Church.