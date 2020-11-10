Tropical Storm Eta left a wake of felled trees, fences and signs along the Upper Keys, and added to the anxiety from a months-long pandemic and tumultuous election season.
Eta made landfall in Lower Matecumbe Key at 11 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 9, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“Over water, there were peak wind gusts of 71 mph at Carysfort Reef Light,” according to Jonathan Rizzo, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Key West office.
While the storm was barely evident in the Southernmost City, it took down a few power poles in the Upper Keys, leaving about 1,000 residents in the dark and the island chain reliant on just one of its major power transmission lines from the mainland, according to Florida Keys Electric Cooperative CEO Scott Newberry.
FKEC crews worked throughout the night to restore the power, and as of midday Monday, several dozen homes were left without power as the temperature began to rise.
“Our crews are still working. We have three outages affecting about 60 members. We will have repairs made to those outages done today,” Newberry said during a conference call late Monday morning with local officials. “We are operating on one of our two transmission lines. The remaining line is completely sufficient to operate the Keys. The only thing it does is puts us in a more vulnerable position.”
FKEC runs and maintains a 138,000-volt transmission line from a Florida Power & Light Florida City plant to service Key Largo to south of the Seven-Mile Bridge.
The main transmission line relayed out around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and remained out as of Monday afternoon.
“There is a bad insulator on Florida Power and Light’s side of the transmission system near the Aerojet Canal. FPL is working to repair the problem; meanwhile, we are relying on the other main transmission line to delivery power from the mainland to the Florida Keys. A fault between Florida City and Tavernier on the remaining transmission circuit would likely result in an outage affecting the entire Keys,” said FKEC spokeswoman Nikki Dunn Cullen.
“FPL has informed FKEC that the extra-high-voltage repair will require special heavy equipment and possibly result in a lane closure on the Dade County side of the 18-Mile Stretch. Florida Power and Light is working to mobilize the equipment as quickly as possible, but this will take time.”
By Monday morning, Monroe County officials canceled the tropical storm warning and closed shelters at Key West, Marathon and Coral Shores high schools for the residents seeking a safe haven.
But a flood warning remains in effect in the Upper Keys, particularly surrounding Black Water Sound.
“Our main concern is that water levels will be very slow to recede,” Rizzo said. “Barnes Sound appears to be down to the level they were on Sunday morning; however, the Blackwater Sound/Little Blackwater Sound and the far east end of Florida Bay is running high. A slow fall is expected to begin, but due to winds still expected to remain southeast over 20 mph through Tuesday, I would expect that localized flooding will continue near or just a little under these levels. A more significant fall in the water levels appears likely by late Thursday.”
It’s also possible rainwater has kept these waters high.
“Pennekamp state park picked up 6.47 inches of rain in the past 24 hours,” Rizzo said. “If it remains fairly dry, the water level may fall a little faster even with the strong southeast winds.”
Monroe County officials were waiting for Florida Department of Transportation to repair inundated pot holes on the 18-Mile Stretch between Mile Markers 110 and 111 and downed signage and fencing in the northbound lane around Mile Marker 115.
Trees topped a few houses and left shrubs whiplashed.
“We had about four trees on houses, which caused significant damage, and only one minor injury,” said Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department and Key Largo Volunteer Ambulance Corps Chief Don Bock.
“This has been an unparalleled year in terms of chaos,” said Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers.
Those cleaning up hurricane debris are advised to put tree limbs and yard waste curbside for collection, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.