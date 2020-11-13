Dylan Deese was sitting on his couch watching “Ocean’s Eleven” and eating chicken Parmesan on Sunday night when winds delivered by Tropical Storm Eta gusted up to 60 mph and a banyan tree with a 20-foot-wide root system crashed through his home in Key Largo, pinning him for a few minutes.
“It was around 9:45 p.m. when I heard a creek and looked through the door and then the roof crashed in and fell on me,” Deese said Wednesday afternoon while trying to salvage a few basic belongings and rented cable equipment. “That’s when this tree kicked in my door like an angry ex. I didn’t get knocked out and I saw blood on my hands and I didn’t know where it was coming from, but I knew I was OK and able to move. It took me a minute to get out.”
An injury to his head would require a trip to the hospital and stitches.
When the rain-soaked ground and high winds laid the massive tree down, the 1-month-old metal roof buckled, the whole house shook, the bathroom sink fell off the wall and the tile flooring crumpled.
Neighbors immediately came to help, offering Deese shoes and a jacket. He escaped with just the clothes on his back, and shortly thereafter his dog, Aries, a 5-year-old chocolate Labrador, emerged uninjured.
“She was sitting by the door right before it happened and luckily she moved under the kitchen island in time so the tree fell on the island and not her,” Deese said.
With 14 staples in his head from the incident, Deese considers himself lucky to be alive.
“I’m just trying to take it day by day,” he said. “It’s not a huge deal. It’s all stuff that can be replaced.”
Deese, who is a contractor for Bottoms and Props, a boat and yacht service company, is on the heels of recovering from COVID-19 and eager to get back to work.
“2020 keeps on giving. I can’t work until I get these staples out at least,” he said. “Now with this, it will be about a month that I’ll be out of work.”
Deese moved to the Florida Keys a few months after 2017’s Hurricane Irma. This was his first tropical storm and it was just three months ago that he rented the home on Transylvania Avenue.
“I finally found a place and just got it all set up the way I wanted it,” he said.
For now, he’s staying with friends and hopes to be moved into a new place by next week, where he can bring his new bed, TV and Nintendo Switch that somehow remained intact.
“Other than that, there’s not much left,” he said. “I’m just going to sit here and take it all in. I’m going to enjoy life every day.”
Furniture, kitchenware and other home goods were a complete loss. Family and friends have taken to raising funds through “Dylan Hurricane Eta Relief” on gofundme.com and MarrVelous Pet Rescue has donated supplies to Aries.
To contact Deese, email him at drdeese123@gmail.com.