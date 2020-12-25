Founding leaders of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan initiated a monumental project 20 years ago by gaining national recognition of the need for more freshwater to reach the southern portion of the Everglades and Florida Bay.
While many of the players have changed, the effort to send more fresh water south continues.
Their lion-hearted efforts culminated when Congress enacted the Water Resources Development Act of 2000 and authorized the CERP, a multi-faceted project to save vast swaths of swampland and watersheds of the Everglades National Park.
Eric Eikenberg, CEO of the Everglades Foundation, recently celebrated CERP’s two decades with an expert panel of conservationists involved with the project from the beginning.
Mary Barley, an Islamorada resident who founded the Everglades Trust, was among the speakers.
“It looked like pea soup,” she said of algae-ridden Florida Bay in the late 1980s and early ’90s. The estuary was being starved of freshwater and the high saltwater concentration were causing seagrass to rot.
“Then in 1993 Capt. Hank Brown called us and said, ‘I want you to come out and see Sandy Key Basin,’ and we were shocked,” she recalled.
After seeing Florida Bay’s state of demise, Barley and her late husband, George, created a ballot initiative that was later thrown out by the Florida Supreme Court.
“And so we started again with a new ballot initiative to save Florida Bay. And when we first started, they thought that $350 million was going to save Everglades and Florida Bay.”
The Barleys invited economists and scientists to come together and report what was happening.
“[T]hat was the first time we started looking at this as an ecosystem. Before that, we were putting aerators in boat basins, and we thought that was going to save Florida Bay,” Barley said. “It took courage.”
By the time CERP was signed in 2000, the project cost was estimated at $7.8 billion. Twenty years later, estimates now range up to $20 billion.
Bob Johnson, a former hydrologist with Everglades National Park in the ’80s and current director of the South Florida Natural Resource Center, reflected on CERP’s inception.
“I was running the physical monitoring network in Florida Bay starting in the ’80s watching the seagrass die-off begin and take over the area. It was very obvious the lack of freshwater flow was the biggest problem to the southern Everglades, the Florida Bay and the downstream reef tract,” Johnson said.
To support development, a booming population and agricultural industry in the 20th century, the natural flow of the Everglades south from Lake Okeechobee was rerouted to the east and west into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries, and a massive system of canals, levees and locks was built throughout South Florida. The behemoth plumbing system, with modifications, is still being used today.
During the rainy season, when Lake Okeechobee levels rise, levees are opened to flush the nutrient-rich water into the estuaries, ultimately polluting South Florida’s coastline and leaving the Everglades and Florida Bay parched. Hot summer months, often accompanied by drought, ignite toxic algal blooms which leave a wake of dead seagrass in their path.
Among the projects to send more water south are a huge reservoir and stormwater treatment system planned for south of the lake, as well as the recent bridging of portions of the Tamiami Trail, which for decades acted as a dam preventing water from entering Everglades National Park.
Transition zone
Estuaries, such as Florida Bay, mark the river-to-sea transition where freshwater mixes with saltwater, according to Steve Davis, senior ecologist and vice president of communications and engagement at The Everglades Foundation.
“Everglades drainage and water diversions throughout the 20th century cut off the Everglades from Lake Okeechobee, its headwater source. As a result, freshwater inflows to Florida Bay have been cut by 50% to 75%, and salinity levels across the bay have increased,” Davis said.
“During wet years, Florida Bay gets plenty of freshwater. During average rainfall years, Florida Bay exhibits conditions of mild drought. During an actual drought, Florida Bay suffers greatly. Droughts in 1987 and 2015 resulted in mass seagrass die-off and multiple consecutive years of algae blooms across Florida Bay due to a lack of freshwater inflow.”
Everglades restoration has begun to deliver more freshwater to Florida Bay, making the bay more resilient to drought, he noted.
Working in tandem with the science and engineering are elected officials tasked with funding these monumental efforts.
Florida Bay Forever/Save Our Waters, an Islamorada-based, nonprofit organization advocating for Florida Bay restoration, hosted newly elected officials on a tour of Florida Bay last week.
The local conservation group was sparked from the 2015 seagrass die-off, which claimed about 40,000 acres.
The tour, which began on a fog-filled bay recently, demonstrated the cultural, economic and environmental impact Florida Bay has on Monroe County and how critical continued state and federal funding is for restoration.
It was just the second time U.S. Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez, who has lived in Miami since 1960, has visited Florida Bay and Everglades National Park.
“He has been out twice since getting involved with FL26. The first time was with Capt. Benny Blanco on Sept. 18,” his congressional aide Nicole Rapanos said.
In contrast, newly elected state Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and Islamorada Village Councilman Buddy Pinder have been fishing the bay for the last 50 years.
“I have seen what’s happened to Florida Bay. I will do everything in my power to support Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez and [Monroe County] Commissioner Mike Forster,” Mooney said. “I will fight wholeheartedly to bring tax dollars back to Monroe County. We need to try something different, for God’s sake, we have to.”
Pinder said future generations will need to be taught to conserve Florida Bay as restoration and preservation are long-term efforts.
“Florida Bay is the lifeblood of our economy in this county. We need to educate our future generations on how to conserve the bay. We’re leaving it in their hands,” he said. “We also need to take better care of our environment if we want heads in the beds.”
Pinder recalled fishing in lush seagrass beds less than 10 miles into Islamorada’s backcountry.
“This whole area used to look like a huge lawn thick with St. Augustine grass,” he said, pointing to the muddy bottom on the outskirts of Rankin Bay. “It used to look like a perfect lawn.”
Florida Bay Forever is asking elected officials from both political parties to reach across the aisle to complete the Everglades Agricultural Area Storage Reservoir Project that will clean and store up to 78.2 billion gallons of excess Lake Okeechobee water. That water will then be released south into the Everglades.
“Solve the problem of the Everglades by relinking Lake Okeechobee to the Everglades,” Johnson said. “That’s the solution of Everglades restoration. It just took us a little while to work through the details. I don’t think it was the science or the engineering, I think it was the politics that had to change.”
The “four pillars of restoration” include capturing excess water, cleaning it, conveying or moving it, and managing seepage, Johnson said.
Each component is critical and all the pieces have to fit together to reap the benefits.