Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has hampered some tourism and business in the Florida Keys, Islamorada’s History of Diving Museum is open for business and planning to launch a new temporary exhibit the third week of April.
Titled “Diving in Pop Culture” the exhibit will display an exploration of all kinds of diving throughout the history of film, literature and mainstream media in general. Featured are B-movies such as “Creature from the Black Lagoon” to forward-thinking classics such as Jules Verne’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” to which the museum already has devoted has an entire room. Other examples of diving in media that the museum’s executive director Lisa Mongelia gave were the films “Jaws,” “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” and the 1950s television drama “Sea Hunt.”
To go along with the new exhibit, the museum will be partnering with the Monroe County School District to organize a kids’ book club. Mongelia said students will be able to receive science-related books through the club, and Skype with the author. For some kids, she said, it will be the first book they own because of the increasingly digital nature of the educational system.
“Diving in Pop Culture” will run through December, and Mongelia said next year’s exhibit will be fantasy themed and focus on all types of myths and lore surrounding the sea and diving.
The last exhibit to occupy the museum’s temporary space was the third consecutive “Art of the Abyss,” held in collaboration with the Art Guild of the Purple Isles. It displayed student and local art related to the deep sea and diving and ran through mid-March.
Along with the upcoming temporary exhibit, the museum is offering all of its usual collection of diving history. From replicas of the earliest diving bells to vintage underwater cameras and commercial diving helmets. It also has a library of diving-related books and journals dating back to the 16th century, which is open to the public.
The museum’s permanent collection already features some examples of diving in media. Newspaper articles from as far back as the 1930s about pioneer divers can be seen on the walls. One aspect of this show that Mongelia intends to discuss during the “Diving in Pop Culture” exhibit is Zale Parry’s role in “Sea Hunt.” Parry was a well-known underwater photographer and actress at the time, and was even featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated for her work. Despite being the most qualified diver on the set of the show, she often was portrayed as a helpless “damsel in distress” as Mongelia put it.
The museum has had to make adjustments in order to keep in alignment with coronavirus guidelines. Fortunately, Mongelia said, the museum’s traffic already flows in one direction, so groups are able to keep together easily and there is little space to cross paths with people outside one’s party.
The museum was forced to close temporarily when the pandemic first broke out, but it has not had to lay off any staff. Mongelia said business is now “inching back” to pre-pandemic levels.
The History of Diving Museum is located at 82990 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
For information, visit https://www.divingmuseum.org/.