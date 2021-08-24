Major Don Fanelli’s pending September retirement will cap an untarnished 35-year career with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and stirs mixed emotions for him personally.
“I’m excited to go but have a lot of anxiety over leaving,” he said in his candid demeanor. “I’m leaving behind friendships that have taken me years to build. I’m going to miss the work but mostly my coworkers.”
It was shuttered steel mills and factories in Ohio that prompted Fanelli to look to the Keys.
In 1986, Billy Freeman was Monroe County’s sheriff and he made an effort to recruit out-of-state deputies, according to Fanelli.
“Back then I’d say there was a lot more crime,” said Fanelli, who now leads the sheriff’s office District 7 in the Upper Keys. Miami was in the throes of the drug wars and cocaine smuggling in South Florida, including the Keys, was rampant.
“I was 23 or 24 years old back then,” he recalled. “It was a bit of culture shock. There was a pirate mentality here. There were a lot more bar fights. We would just be running from one to the other.”
Fanelli attributes today’s lower crime rate to a number of factors but primarily to the success of Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, who joined the department the year after Fanelli, in 1987.
“Sheriff Ramsay is truly an inspiration. He instills a commitment to the community and shows us by example how to really be a part of it. He’s here all the time for all the events. I don’t know when he sleeps,” he said.
Fanelli, who also serves on the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce board, believes that locally owned businesses also play a role in making the Keys safe.
“This community is what it is because of the locally owned businesses here and their commitment to giving back and supporting the community,” he said.
Fanelli’s work with the Rotary Club of Key Largo also demonstrates his commitment to civic duty.
During his tenure with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fanelli co-owned a construction company for 13 years. Hard work doesn’t deter him.
His uniform is carrying new insignia after years of serving as a captain.
“I promoted him to major based on his 35 years of service,” Ramsay said. “I’m proud to promote him for the rest of the time he’s with us. He’s a great police officer, an all-around great guy and he’s going to be hard to replace. I wish him and his family the best of luck in their future endeavors.”
District 7 has seen some other long-term officers retire in recent months.
“We all joined the department around the same time,” Ramsay said. “We are seeing the impact of a wave of hiring 30-something years ago and now the wave retirement.”
Ramsay, however, has no plans to follow suit. He not only plans on complete the term he was re-elected to in 2020, he also plans to run again next term.
“I plan on being here for a while longer still,” he said.
His staff says Fanelli has created a benchmark for others to follow.
“I feel very honored to have been able to work alongside Major Fanelli in the Upper Keys, even if it was a short time,” said Lt. Spenser Bryan. “He has taught me a lot about police work and serving the citizens of Key Largo and Tavernier. He’s introduced me to so many wonderful people. He will be missed, and I wish him the best of luck with his future endeavors.”
As for Fanelli, he and wife Beth plan to stay in Key Largo for another year, but ultimately Beverly Hills beckons — the Florida one.
“It’s a small town in Citrus County,” Fanelli said. “We’ll be on just a little over an acre with our two mutts.”
Fanelli’s last day with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is Sept. 24. He said he looks forward to riding his motorcycle more and making friends in his new community after he moves.
Mostly though, he said he’s humbled to have been a part of the Keys community and proud to have served it for as long as he has.