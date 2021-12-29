The family of 35-year-old Jason Heath, a local man who went missing last month at sea off the Florida Keys, is still looking for any leads to find him.
Heath was last seen aboard his 25-foot blue Panga center console boat leaving Kingfish Lane on Sugarloaf Key at 1:54 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. He was alone on the boat and likely going out into the backcountry through Bow Channel, according to sister Allison.
The last contact Heath made was a brief call with his father around noon that same day. He has not been heard from since.
It is unlikely her brother intentionally disappeared or left the country. He had planned to go boating the day before he was going to make the 21-hour drive to Hammonton, New Jersey, to spend the holiday with his sister, his sister Allison said.
“This isn’t my brother’s behavior. It’s not his normal pattern,” she said. “He was supposed to leave the next day to drive here and spend Thanksgiving with us. We got into his computer and we know he was texting friends, telling them he was leaving. His bags were packed and he cleaned out the trunk of his car. He doesn’t drink. He isn’t a big partier. We have to advocate to find him.”
The 25-foot Panga was purchased in February. It was reportedly in good working order and Heath was fairly familiar with both the boat and local waters, according to Allison.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and community volunteers conducted an extensive search, which turned up no sign of Heath or the Panga (FL9811SW). The search has since been suspended, but his family remains vigilant and hopeful.
“It’s been five weeks with no sign of my brother Jason or the Panga. It is starting to seem unlikely we’ll ever know exactly what happened. We still keep hope that something from the boat, his clothes or other physical evidence, will turn up that will provide some closure or information about what might have happened,” Allison said.
Information gathered has provided a partial timeline with the last known sign of Heath being a cellphone ping off of the Cudjoe Key cell tower at 3:15 p.m., around the time a squall was reportedly moving through the area.
Between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m., Sugarloaf Key residents reported seeing Heath aboard his Panga heading toward the ocean through Bow Channel. Local camera footage captured a squall blowing through at 3:46 p.m.
Heath was wearing a navy blue short-sleeve shirt, gray shorts, prescription sunglasses and Keen sandals the day he went missing.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking help finding Heath. Sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt declined to comment, “as it’s an open investigation.” Criminal activity remains a possibility.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 305-289-2410.
Find more information at findjasonheath.org or contact the Heath family at FindJasonHeath@gmail.com.