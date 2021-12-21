The owners of the uninhabited island known as West Fanny Key reached a settlement with the City of Marathon last week that will require them to replant the island’s native vegetation after it was cleared without permits, sparking outrage from locals.
The settlement, signed Dec. 9, contains a specific list of plant species that will have to be reintroduced on the island and an estimated number of plantings that will have to take place.
It requires that the island’s owners, David and Tammy Marabella, of Vista, California, will also have to provide an additional 120 plants from the list to be planted at an off-site location of the city’s choosing “in order to comply with the city’s requirement that the restoration plantings be done on a 6-to-1 ratio.”
The plantings are to take place within six months to coincide with the beginning of the South Florida wet season. The settlement orders that if the owners fail to adhere to the requirements, they will begin to accrue fines of $100 per day until they are in compliance.
The settlement said that “respondents (the owners) shall be liable for a period of one year from the date of the planting for any failure of the Restoration Plan brought about by trespassing, acts of vandalism, or any Act of God including but not limited to destruction caused by tropical storms, hurricanes or tornadoes.”
The Marabellas retained Tallahassee-based attorney Segundo J. Fernandez in the matter, who did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
The island has served as a rookery to a number of bird species and had been a popular place for locals to kayak and birdwatch. On Sept. 19, some city residents were alarmed when they noticed a backhoe on a barge clearing West Fanny Key’s mangrove cover. They took pictures and alerted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the city initiated a code case.
“It’s probably the biggest rookery we have on this end of Marathon,” Bob Williams told the Florida Keys Free Press, The Key West Citizen’s sister paper, at the time. He was one of the people who reported the clearing.
Richie Moretti, founder of Marathon’s Turtle Hospital, put up a $5,000 reward in October for information on who operated the backhoe that did the clearing. As of two weeks ago, that reward had yet to be claimed. Moretti had visited the island before and assessed that the vegetation will take decades to reach the level it was at.
As part of the settlement, “no trespassing” signs are going to be added to the island’s shores.
Among the list of species that are going to be planted on the island are white mangrove, black mangrove, green buttonwood, Lignum vitae, Florida Keys blackbead and other native plants.