Two high-profile events that are part of the 10-day Fantasy Fest celebration have been canceled, according to event organizers.
Late Friday, the Board of Directors of AH Monroe made the decision to cancel its Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest 2021. The Royal Campaign, which was to culminate with the Friday, Oct. 22, Royal Coronation, included a variety of fundraising events throughout the community, all created by the four King and Queen candidates and their corps of volunteers.
“In an abundance of caution and recognizing its health services mission, the Board of Directors of AH Monroe, effective immediately, have canceled the Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest 2021,” the board said in a news release.
During the weekend, organizers of the Zombie Bike Ride, held the Sunday before the Fantasy Fest celebration and parade, announced on social media the event would also be canceled. Organizers also cited the increase in COVID-19 cases locally, as well as road construction along the ride’s typical route.
“We’ve decided these constraints would be antithetical to the purpose and the joy of the ride,” organizers posted Sunday on Facebook. “You can’t critical mass, without the mass. And you can’t ignore the virus while friends are dying, our hospital is on the brink, vaccination levels aren’t where they need to be, and other reasonable safety measures cannot be mandated or enforced.
“After careful and thoughtful deliberation amongst stakeholders, Zombie Bike Ride 2021 is canceled, and we look forward to a healthier Zombie [Bike Ride] in the fall of 2022.” The annual event, which would have been in its 11th year, has drawn upward of 10,000 participants. Last year’s ride also was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The proceeds from the two-month Royal Campaign events were to benefit AH Monroe, and this year’s “Aqua Idol” events were to also benefit The Sister Season Fund, Wesley House Family Services, Florida Keys SPCA and MARC.
“Our King and Queen candidates are, of course, disappointed,” said AH Monroe Executive Director Scott Pridgen, “but they are supportive of our sensitivity to the recent surge of COVID infections in Monroe County.”
Pridgen said the agency will continue its own push and its community collaborations for masking and full vaccination.
“Our staff will continue to pursue every avenue to halt the rate of infection in our county,” Pridgen said.
“The inability to enforce masking and/or vaccination contributed to today’s decision,” said AH Board President Christopher Elwell. “It is essential that we first protect the well-being of our neighbors, friends and supporters in the Keys, and the board opted to hope for ‘better days’ for the balance of 2021 and beyond.”
The Key West City Commission will discuss the future of Fantasy Fest, scheduled Oct. 22-31, and other special events at its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.
Another major event although not related to Fantasy Fest, the Key West Brewfest, remains scheduled Sept. 2-6 at the Southernmost Beach Resort.