Friday night's Fantasy Fest Royal Campaign event, as well as the Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest 2021, have been cancelled, according to the Board of Directors of AH Monroe.
The cancellation was announced in a news release, which stated: "In an abundance of caution and recognizing its health services mission, the Board of Directors of AH Monroe, effective immediately, have cancelled the Royal Campaign of Fantasy Fest 2021."
Friday night's kickoff to the Royal Campaign had been scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Ocean Key Resort.
AH Monroe Executive Director and CEO Scott Pridgen said: "Our King and Queen candidates are, of course, disappointed, but they are supportive of our sensitivity to the recent surge of COVID infections in Monroe County."
Pridgen said the agency will continue its own push and its community collaborations for masking and full vaccination.
"Our staff will continue to pursue every avenue to halt the rate of infection in our county," Pridgen said.
"The inability to enforce masking and/or vaccination contributed to today's decision," said AH Board President Christopher Elwell. "It is essential that we first protect the well-being of our neighbors, friends and supporters in the Keys, and the board opted to hope for 'better days' for the balance of 2021 and beyond."
The Royal Campaign includes a variety of fundraising events throughout the community, all created by the four King and Queen candidates and their corps of volunteers. The proceeds from the campaign events benefit AH Monroe, and this year's "Aqua Idol" events were to also benefit The Sister Season Fund, Wesley House Family Services, Florida Keys SPCA and MARC.
The Key West City Commission will discuss the future of several large events scheduled for later this year, including Fantasy Fest and the Zombie Bike Ride, at its meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.