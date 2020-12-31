A fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 1 on the 18-Mile Stretch caused significant delays for southbound traffic on New Year’s Eve on Thursday.
The accident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on the Miami-Dade County side of the stretch, near Mile Marker 114, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Motorists heading south into the Florida Keys dealt with hours-long delays, Linhardt said. Southbound traffic was diverted onto Card Sound Road, Linhardt said.
Northbound motorists also experienced delays, as emergency crews cleared the wreckage and law enforcement investigated the crash.
No information regarding the fatality was available at press time.