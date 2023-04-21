Alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer was 1.4 times over Florida’s legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit, according to test results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement obtained by the Keys Citizen.

The Key West Police Department took two separate blood samples from Brewer following the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Garret Hughes in the back parking lot of Conch Town Liquor and Lounge.

