A small shoebox stowed away in Tommy Ryan’s Big Pine Key home holds some of the retired New York City firefighter’s most personal mementos of one of the most tragic days in America history.
Most of the year, the box is left untouched in storage, but as the anniversary of 9/11 approaches, he will dig it out and “glance at it,” he said.
He remembers the day he grabbed the shoebox off a table at his New York firehouse, as it was one of many gift boxes grade school students donated to the firefighters who risk their lives and worked tirelessly to rescue survivors of the most brutal terrorist attack in American history.
Over the years, the juice box, work gloves and other items have been replaced by photos of his old firehouse, memorial cards of his fallen brethren and other keepsakes. However, two letters from Long Island, New York student Kristie Moreo and her sisters still remain in the box.
“A little note, thank you for all the hard work for all you have been doing,” one letter written in blue bold print stated. “We appreciate all the firefighters for all their hard work. I hope you like this box I made for you. You are always in our prayers. God bless all of you. Love and prayers.”
“God bless the firefighters!,” stated the other letter in large green print with a heart sticker on the note.
The box provided a little comfort to a weary firefighter who, at that time, spent hours scouring through the rumble of the World Trade Center with his bare hands in search of survivors.
“It is one of my treasures,” Ryan recalls 20 years later. “A simple act of kindness helps in ways you never know.”
Just days before the anniversary this year, Ryan not only perused the box, but did something he had never done before. He attempted to track down Kristie to say thanks.
“I’m thinking that one good thing about Facebook is the ability to get a message to someone,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’d love to thank Kristie Moreo for my box, I consider it one of my treasures. So let’s see if Facebook world can do this and get my message of thanks to this young girl, now a woman.”
Two days later, her family tracked her down and relayed his message of thanks and put the two in contact.
“I heard from Kristie’s aunt, cousin, neighbor, god-mother, and yes, Kristie herself,” he posted. “I was able to finally thank her for her kind gift to a stranger that lifted his spirit and became one of his most treasured possessions. Not going to lie, very teary eyed writing this.”
Sept. 11, 2001 started out as any other day for Ryan, who was not scheduled to work. Via the internet, he quickly learned of the news of the first plane striking the World Trade Center and called his station asking to help. He would find out the firefighter who answered his call later died in the attack.
Ryan jumped on his motorcycle and headed down the Garden State Parkway and through the Holland Tunnel toward his firehouse to report for duty.
He quickly realized he was the only person heading into the city and noticed the “eerie quiet” of a roadway that would generally be jammed with vehicles. The eeriness grew the closer he came to the city and the World Trade Center.
The sky was gray and everything was covered in smoke and ash.
“It was like there was absolutely no color,” Ryan said.
The second tower was struck and Ryan and other firefighters soon began the dauntless task of search, rescue and recovery.
“We became like functioning robots,” Ryan said. “We would work 24 hours on and 24 hours off. It was a monumental task. You would be literally digging through the piles with your bare hands, wanting to be so careful. Your eyes are seeing what your brain can’t comprehend. It was just shock and devastation.”
Ryan vividly recalls one of the first experiences he encountered at the scene. Before the search and rescue began, Ryan went to St. Peter’s Catholic Church where the body of Mychal Fallon Judge, the fire department’s chaplain, was placed on the alter after he was killed by flying debris at the scene. Judge was the first certified fatality of the 9/11 attacks.
“It painted the picture of how bad the day was going to be,” Ryan said.
In the end, five people from Ryan’s firehouse died in the 9/11 attacks. Ryan remembers that there would be as many as five funerals a day in the aftermath, as 343 firefighters died attempting to rescue trapped victims.
The scars of that day run deep in Ryan and left him struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder. “There were desperate times of darkness,” he said.
“It’s the day that changed the world,” Ryan said. “We relate everything to before and after 9/11.”
Ryan is in New York City for the 20th anniversary and will be attending a memorial and breakfast with other firefighters. He and other firefighters will then go to Ground Zero.
“This is a big one,” Ryan said of the 20th anniversary. “It’s mind-boggling to think that it has been 20 years. It is as fresh as it was 20 years ago.”