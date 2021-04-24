State transportation officials have agreed with Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay’s request to place a light on the northern College Road intersection.
A light was placed there temporarily while Florida Department of Transportation contractors were conducting major repairs to the Cow Key Channel Bridge last year.
At that time, Sheriff Ramsay began lobbying FDOT to keep the light after the project was completed. The Monroe County Commission and Key West City Commission also passed resolutions calling for the light to be permanently placed there.
At that time, FDOT officials refused, arguing that the light was owned by the contractor and the intersection did not justify a light, and the agency was not going to buy the equipment to place a light there, Ramsay said.
Ramsay continued to lobby for the light and wrote a letter to FDOT outlining his concerns about public safety at that intersection.
Ramsay cited crashes and traffic congestion in that area because of the lack of a light. There are longer lines at the south end of the College Road intersection closer to Key West because people don’t want to use the northern intersection and say it is too dangerous, Ramsay said.
“It’s been a real issue for the people of Stock Island,” Ramsay said.
FDOT spokeswoman Tish Burger confirmed FDOT is placing a light at the intersection. The traffic study justifying the light is still being completed, but the agency has agreed to the light, she said.
This is the first new traffic light on U.S. 1 in years, as FDOT has been resistant to adding lights on the highway because of traffic concerns.
Monroe County Commissioner Craig Cates thanked Sheriff Ramsay for his vigilance in securing the light.
“This is awesome,” Cates said. “I want to thank him for staying on top of this.”