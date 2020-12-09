Raising roads, landscaping the Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail and resurfacing the highway are among the benefits of the Florida Department of Transportation plans for the next five years.
Completed roadway projects as well as projects to be completed in Monroe County were topics of a couple of Florida Department of Transportation meetings last Thursday and Monday, Dec. 3 and Dec. 7. Residents and officials were encouraged to attend in-person in Miami or virtually via the internet to learn about the tentative five-year plan for District 6 projects, which includes the Florida Keys.
The Old Seven-Mile Bridge reconstruction and the Islamorada pedestrian bridge are among the projects. Islamorada Councilman Mark Gregg and 119 others were among the first meeting’s attendees, with 117 attending online.
These meetings were an opportunity to comment on all projects for the highway systems and public transportation within the district’s tentative five-year work program, covering the years 2021-22 through 2025-26.
FDOT shared some interesting statistics:
• Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S. and 50 million visitors arrive here by car each year;
• In 2021-22, FDOT has $3.78 million to spend in the county. During the next five years, $59 million is budgeted for road resurfacing and $13 million for bridges.
• Currently, FDOT is working on roadway and fencing improvements project along U.S. 1 from Mile Marker 8.27 to Mile Marker 32.53 in Monroe County.
FDOT began two landscaping projects along U.S. 1 at Sugarloaf Key from Mile Marker 15.46 to Mile Marker 20.14 and at Cudjoe Key from Mile Marker 20.42 to Mile Marker 23.48, which is estimated to be completed in Spring 2022 at a cost of $810,200. Enhanced aesthetics by installing trees, plants, sod and fertilization, as well as removing and replacing diseased and damaged trees, is the goal.
FDOT also began preliminary work for an Intelligent Transportation Systems replacement project, replacing and updating ITS devices along U.S. 1 from Mile Marker 126 to Boca Chica Key at Mile Marker 7.5, and more specifically at Mile Markers 7.5, 39.5, 91.5,106, 113 and 126. This is expected to be completed late this year.
Islamorada’s pedestrian bridge is moving along with relocation of third-party utilities. The project aims to improve safety by providing a pedestrian connection over U.S. 1. Completion is estimated for early 2022 at a cost of $4.68 million.
At the Old Seven-Mile Bridge, reconstruction began in September 2017 and deck repair and steel repair work under the bridge is continuing. Estimated completion is March 2022.
Raising U.S. 1 near Sea Oats Beach in Islamorada to address rising seas is in the works, and one meeting listener, Ross Margolies, weighed in on the need for mitigating flooding and standing water on the adjacent bike path in that area. FDOT Physical Engineer Favio Laverde said the project’s roadway swales and French drains ought to assuage the problem. A public meeting about the project is scheduled, tentatively set for Jan. 4, Laverde said.
Among FDOT’s recent completed projects are the Cow Key Bridge rehabilitation project near Key West completed in November at a cost of $6.2 million; repairing light poles damaged by Hurricane Irma from Mile Marker 0 to Mile Marker 6 and from Mile Marker 47 to Mile Marker 53 in Marathon, and restoring the shoreline, and replacing and repairing the existing fence on Big Pine Key, which was damaged by Hurricane Irma in September 2017.
Councilman Gregg asked if there were any plans for a fixed-span bridge at Snapper Creek in Islamorada. The drawbridge openings cause frequent traffic backups, especially in winter season. Daniel Iglesias, FDOT physical engineer, said this is in early phases of study.
Ken Jeffries, FDOT planner, said vetting alternatives are the next step. “FDOT loves to get rid of drawbridges. Each costs several hundred thousand dollars annually in maintenance.”
Jane Wolfe, FDOT physical engineer, added, “A fixed bridge may negatively affect some people and businesses near the site; we hope the project will be publicly supported. We don’t know what the outcome will be.”
For information on current and future projects, visit http://www.fdotmiamidade.com/current-projects/monroe-county.html.