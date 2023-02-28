The Florida Department of Transportation is beginning the most ambitious climate change mitigation project in Key West's history.
The $23,251,709 resiliency project will make South Roosevelt in the Smathers Beach area more resistant to sea level rise. Plans include raising the roadway, repairing and closing retaining wall gaps, improving drainage and installing a water pump station. The roadway is being raised various amounts throughout the project.
Work began in January and is expected to run into the Spring of 2025.
A HAWK beacon (High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk) beacon is a traffic control device allowing pedestrians to cross safely. It is officially known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon (PHB). The purpose of a HAWK beacon is to allow protected pedestrian crossings, stopping vehicular traffic only when needed. Three HAWK crosswalks will be installed as part of this project.
Most residents are familiar with the HAWK crosswalks installed along North Roosevelt.
With the mention of the addition of the crosswalks, rumors started circulating on social media that the city would do away with free parking along the beach and would be installing parking meters.
But Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton said although the idea has been discussed, it was not written in stone.
“That is something that was suggested when we were developing the plan, but no decision has been made on that yet,” he said recently. “At the end of the day, the commissioners would have an opportunity to weigh in on that. I can’t see them moving to metered parking.”
FDOT community outreach specialist Julie Brown issued a factsheet on the project alerting people to traffic lane closures.
No detours are planned at this time but traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction in the construction area, from the curve at Bertha Street to the end of Smathers Beach. Residential and business access along the path of construction will be maintained, and parking will be available in the lots on the north side of the road.
Temporary crosswalks will be installed to allow for access to the beach. There will also be a minimum 6 foot wide pedestrian and cyclist path maintained throughout the project.
Additional lane closures may be necessary, but the FDOT says those will occur during non-peak hours on non-event days, nights, and weekends. Those closures may be scheduled between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Please drive slowly and watch for workers in the area.
More about the project and any closures or detours are posted on the Department’s website at www.fdotmonroe.com.