Federal agencies were busy this past weekend rescuing boaters and interdicting migrants in South Florida.
A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued nine people when their pontoon overturned near off the Florida Keys, officials said.
A call came in to Station Key West on Sunday, May 1, that people without life jackets were in the water near Boca Chica Channel, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
A crew responded and rescued the stranded boaters. No medical concerns were reported, the release said.
Boaters should wear life jackets, check the weather, make sure there is a registered emergency position indicator and radio beacon on board and that all safety gear is up to date before heading out into the water, Petty Officer 2nd Class Falcon Piner said.
“Life jackets help save lives, thankfully in this case our crew quickly arrived on scene and rescued all people from the water who weren’t wearing life jackets,” Piner said.
On Friday, April 29, a Coast Guard crew rescued two people Friday, April 27, after their 26-foot vessel struck a beacon near Tavernier Creek.
The passengers were brought them back to Station Islamorada. The boat’s captain suffered a head injury in the crash and was later taken to Mariners Hospital.
A commercial salvage crew towed the vessel to the captain’s house.
“Thanks to the people aboard the vessel who reported the allision [crash] and immediately contacted the Coast Guard, we were able to quickly arrive on scene and transport the injured man to higher medical care,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Day said. “Coast Guard Station Islamorada wishes to remind all boaters to operate at a safe speed appropriate to the prevailing circumstances and always maintain a proper lookout to avoid incidents such as this.”
Over the weekend, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector, along with support from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Coast Guard, and local law enforcement partners responded to five maritime smuggling events in southern Florida, which resulted in the arrest of 32 Cuban nationals, according to CBP.
The first incident occurred on Friday when six Cuban nationals arrived on Miami Beach at about 10 a.m. on a homemade vessel. The individuals reported that they spent nearly two weeks at sea onboard their homemade vessel, according to CBP.
A second incident occurred in Islamorada, when three Cuban nationals arrived on a small vessel. The individuals reported that they encountered inclement weather and were briefly stranded on an uninhabited island off the coast of Cuba, according to CBP.
The remaining three incidents occurred on Saturday in the Marquesas Keys. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission assisted with the rescue of 21 Cubans who made landfall on two homemade vessels around 9 a.m. Two of the individuals were transferred by the Coast Guard to a local hospital in Key West, where they were treated and released into custody, according to CBP.
“As the summer months approach and temperatures rise, this becomes an increasingly more dangerous journey. We encourage migrants to avoid risking their lives by taking to the seas or falling prey to unscrupulous smugglers who employ potentially perilous tactics to avoid detection,” said Walter N. Slosar, Chief Patrol Agent, U.S. Border Patrol, Miami Sector.
All 32 Cuban migrants were taken into custody for further processing and will be turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, according to CBP.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.