The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection have completed removing and processing more than 400 Cuban migrants at Fort Jefferson in the Dry Tortugas, but it was still unclear Thursday when the fort will reopen to the public.
Federal officials completed processing the migrants and removed all of their men and vessels from the Civil War-era fort late Wednesday. The plan was to take the migrants to Key West and then into Customs and Border Protection custody, according to the Coast Guard.
However, the next daunting task will be to remove the more than 30 homemade rafts and boats, commonly called chugs, from the islands inside the Dry Tortugas park, which was closed to the public on Sunday. There are more than a dozen chugs littering the beach at Garden Key, which houses the docks, beaches and Fort Jefferson. The Coast Guard has begun discussions with the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior on removal, according to Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Beal.
Removing the vessels will be an expensive task as the chugs will have to be placed on barge taken back to the Florida Keys or mainland Florida for disposal.
National Park Service representatives did not return multiple phone calls, texts and emails from the Keys Citizen on Thursday about when the park will reopen and when the chugs will be removed.
The official total number of Cuban migrants from Friday, Dec. 30, to Monday, Jan. 2, was 427 at Fort Jefferson, 59 in the Marquesas and 326 in the mainland Florida Keys, according to Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. John Beal.
The large numbers of migrants spread over large geographic areas overwhelmed the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and state and federal law enforcement agencies. The number of Cuban migrant landings in the Florida Keys has grown significantly in the past two years, with the number of people per chug or landing increasing as well.
“We used to have smaller family groups of like seven to 10 people,” Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “Now, we are seeing groups with like 20 to 30 people in them.”
The mass migration event started late Friday and continued through Tuesday, Jan. 3, with the bulk of migrants arriving in the Dry Tortugas. Some estimated there were still as many as 275 migrants at the fort on early Tuesday.
On Sunday, the National Park Service closed the fort to the general public, and federal agencies used the small island the fort sits on to process and house the migrants.
Adding to the burden on state, federal and local law enforcement crews, a group of about 135 to 150 Haitians arrived near John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park and the Port Largo neighborhood in Key Largo shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Rafter.
The group arrived in a large sailing ship, which grounded and the migrants jumped out and swam to shore. The group was comprised of adult men and women, Rafter said. They were being process by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
A near-record number of Cubans have been fleeing Cuba in the past year as economic conditions conitnue to worsen. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent returned 75 migrants to Cuba on Wednesday, Jan. 4, following interdictions off Florida’s coast, according to the Coast Guard.
The Biden administration announced Thursday it would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, a major expansion of an existing effort to stop Venezuelans attempting to enter the U.S.
Instead, the administration will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations for two years and offer the ability to legally work, as long as they come legally, have eligible sponsors and pass vetting and background checks. These four affected nations are among those for whom migrant border crossings have risen most sharply, with no easy way to quickly return migrants to their home countries.
It was Biden’s boldest move yet to confront spiraling arrivals at the U.S. border with Mexico, a major change to immigration rules that will stand even if the U.S. Supreme Court ends a Trump-era public health law that allows American authorities to turn away asylum seekers.
The president has seen the numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border rise dramatically during his two years in office; there were more than 2.38 million stops during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the first time the number cracked 2 million. The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take hard-line measures that would resemble those of the Trump administration.
That’s resulted in relentless criticism from Republicans who say the Democratic president is ineffective on border security, and the newly minted Republican House majority has promised congressional investigations.
The new policy could result in 360,000 people from these four nations lawfully entering the U.S. in a year. But currently, far more people from those countries are attempting to cross into the U.S. on foot, by boat or swimming. Migrants from those four countries were stopped 82,286 times at the U.S.-Mexico border in November alone.
Mexico has agreed to accept each month from the four countries up to 30,000 migrants who attempt to walk or swim across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the White House.
Anyone coming to the U.S. is allowed to claim asylum, regardless of how they crossed the border, and migrants seeking a better life in the U.S. often pay smugglers the equivalent of thousands of dollars to deliver them across the dangerous Darien Gap. But the requirements for granting asylum are narrow, and only about 30% of applications are granted. That has created a system in which migrants come between ports of entry and are allowed into the U.S. to wait out their cases. But there is a 2 million-case immigration court backlog, so cases often are not heard for years.
The move, while not unexpected, drew swift criticism from asylum and immigration advocates, who have had a rocky relationship with the president.
Sen. Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, called it “an affront to restoring rule of law at the border and a circumvention of immigration law that “will exacerbate chaos and confusion.” He welcomed allowing in more migrants, but said it will only benefit those who can afford it, not migrants fleeing violence and persecution.
The only lasting way to change the system is through Congress, but a bipartisan effort in Congress on new immigration laws failed shortly before Republicans took the House majority.
Under then-President Donald Trump, the U.S. required asylum seekers to wait across the border in Mexico. But massive delays in the immigration system created long delays, leading to fetid, dangerous camps over the border where migrants were forced to wait. That system was ended under the Biden era, and the migrants who are returned now to Mexico under the new rules will not be eligible for asylum.
Biden has agreed to triple the number of refugees accepted to the U.S. from the Western Hemisphere, to 20,000 from Latin America and Caribbean, over the next two years. Both refugees and asylum seekers have to meet the same criteria to be allowed into the country, but they arrive through different means.
Biden moved to end the Title 42 restrictions, and Republicans sued to keep them. The U.S. Supreme Court has kept the rules in place for now. White House officials say they still believe the restrictions should end, but they believe they can continue to turn away migrants under immigration law.
Cubans, who are leaving the island nation in their largest numbers in six decades, were stopped 34,675 times at the U.S. border with Mexico in November, up 21% from 28,848 times in October. Nicaraguans, a large reason why El Paso has become the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, were stopped 34,209 times, up 65% from 20,920 in October.
Meanwhile, border officials are also creating an online appointment portal to help reduce wait times at U.S. ports of entry for those coming legally. It will allow people to set up an appointment to come and ask to be allowed into the country.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.