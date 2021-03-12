Federal law enforcement officials are investigating at least one Key West-based labor supply company and possibly more, and the crackdown already appears to be impacting the supply of workers on the small island.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed the investigation in an email to The Key West Citizen on Thursday.
“Unfortunately I am not able to discuss the case since it is part of an ongoing investigation by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI),” said Nestor Yglesias, public affairs officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations and Homeland Security Investigations.
Several local business owners were familiar with the investigation and at least one possible business being investigated, but they declined to talk about it on the record. Some of the owners did say that the crackdown and investigation was having impact on some local businesses’ abilities to operate.
The board of the 1800 Atlantic condominium association in Key West sent an email to owners alerting them to the investigation and its impact on the services there.
“The purpose of this writing is to inform you of a situation that may affect our property in the short term,” the letter stated. “The two companies in Key West that furnish contract labor have been closed by federal authorities for investigation of alleged illegal hiring practices. This will immediately impact our current staff and any required replacements.
“Our manager is working diligently to maintain stability in our workforce but our competition with the hospitality and restaurant industry for laborers in Key West will be fierce. ... You may see a little gap or delay in services we have all grown to expect.”
The Florida Keys workforce pool is as diverse as any, with workers coming from Mexico, Central and South America and as far as Eastern Europe.