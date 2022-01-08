Tucked into the Biden administration’s second regulatory Unified Agenda, which provides a list of actions to work on over the next year, is the fate of the diminutive Key deer and a proposal that could weaken or end protections for it and two other iconic species.
This has mostly drawn consternation from conservationists, and applause by at least one biologist, who says the calculated move is “data driven.”
The spokesperson for the National Key Deer Refuge, however, emphasized that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has not scheduled any reclassification rulemaking for the Key deer at this time.
A letter sent to the Biden administration by the Center for Biological Diversity said ending endangered species status for the Key deer, whooping crane and Florida panther could spell disaster for the three species.
Both the whooping crane and Key deer are at severe risk from sea-level rise and climate change, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, and the Florida panther remains one of the most endangered cat populations in the world.
“Biden hasn’t put any of these Trump originated efforts on hold. He could’ve decided to not move them forward,” said Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity and the letter’s author.
“Many times, the science supports the decision to downlist or delist a species, and we’re fine with that, but these three species struck us as indefensible,” Hartl said. “They do not make sense. There is no good scientific rationale for this. Political decisions have been made because, frankly, they are in the way of development.”
There is no definitive timeline for the Fish and Wildlife Service to make a reclassification decision.
“To comply with our legal requirements, on July 14, 2021, the service published a notice of initiation of a five-year review for the Key deer in the Federal Register and requested new information that could have a bearing on the status of the species,” said Renee Bodine, Fish and Wildlife Service public affairs specialist.
“However, if the five-year review indicates that a change in status may be appropriate, moving forward with a reclassification rulemaking is not a priority and is not currently scheduled. The Unified Agenda and the Down and Delisting work plan do not reflect current service workload priorities with respect to Key deer and will be revised accordingly when next updated.”
Key deer, which have historically been threatened by development, disease and vehicle strikes, face an additional threat from rising seas, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.
“Most of Big Pine Key, the biggest stronghold of the Florida Key deer, will be under water in decades because of sea-level rise caused by climate change, and the deer’s habitat is increasingly imperiled by more frequent and more intense hurricanes. In addition to habitat loss, the Key deer is threatened by the New World screwworm, which killed more than 10% of the entire population in 2016,” Hartl said.
The local deer advocacy group, Save Our Key Deer, stands by the concerns raised by the Center for Biological Diversity.
“For the FWS to even consider delisting the Key deer at this time shows willful ignorance of scientific knowledge and data related to the existing and future state of their very limited habitat,” said Save Our Key Deer Chief Scientist Dr. Jan Svejkovsky.
“As we pointed out last May in our response to the latest Species Status Assessment for the Key deer, the assessment contains numerous critical errors and inaccuracies related to estimates of climate change and sea-level rise impacts on vital resources such as drinking water availability for the Key deer. For the FWS to keep pushing forward with their delisting agenda shows a blatant disregard for what we understand is the White House’s directive to utilize the best available science for making such decisions.”
As required by law, the Fish and Wildlife Service regularly reviews the status of all listed species under the Endangered Species Act. If protective status is successful and the population of a species rebounds, that status can be recommended for downlisting or removal.
“Specifically, a five-year review is an assessment of the best scientific and commercial data available at the time of the review for the purpose of determining whether their current listing status is still appropriate. These reviews help ensure we are using the best available science in our conservation work and that the level of protections is appropriate,” Bodine said.
The whooping crane population today remains at 506 individuals and there is estimated to be approximately 200 Florida panthers in the world, which is about half the size of the Siberian tiger population, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.
A report released recently by the Endangered Species Coalition and partners, “Last Chance: 10 U.S. Species Already Imperiled by Climate Change,” details the plight of 10 dwindling animal and plant species that are being impacted directly or indirectly by global climate change. The Key deer is listed as is the diamondback terrapin, elkhorn coral and the monarch butterfly, all of which are found in Florida.
Key deer, which are the smallest subspecies of white-tailed deer, are found only on a handful of islands in the Lower Keys.
Michael Cove, research curator of mammalogy at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, has studied the Key deer for years and applauds the decision to consider reclassifying the species.
“The decision has been a long time in the making. We should be celebrating this rather than stressing out about it. These decisions are data-driven, and the Key deer, for all intents and purposes, have recovered. Whatever habitat is left in the Keys will be preserved and the population will maintain itself,” he said.
“When they were first listed in ‘67, there were fewer than 120 due to hunting and habitat loss. So the conservation efforts have been a success. Biologically, they may have reached carrying capacity. The (Endangered Species Act) is an incredible tool for a species with the end goal to delist it. Yes, there is the threat of sea-level rise, but that is an existential threat to all living beings, including humans. The Lower Keys marsh rabbit is way more endangered. A habitat can only support so many number of species before there’s some other compensatory fallout. They may be limiting the marsh rabbit’s existence.”