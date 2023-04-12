A group of new teachers is receiving special signing bonuses provided they serve in local classrooms for three years as part of an expanded minority recruitment effort.
The group includes Riva Jackson of Coral Shores High School, Anita Linville of Key West High School and Erica Martin of Gerald Adams.
The Golden Fleece Foundation, based in Key West, has expanded its 2022 initiative aimed at getting more Black educators into classrooms by now also encouraging local prospective teachers to certify and apply for full-time teaching positions in Monroe County.
“Newly hired Black teachers already living in Monroe County will receive a $10,000 fellowship, half payable when [they] begin work and half payable at the end of the first year,” said John Padget, founder of the Golden Fleece Foundation. “Newly hired, new-to-county Black teachers will continue to be eligible for the $30,000 fellowship announced last year.”
The teachers must have credentials that qualify them to be hired by any district school, including the charter schools, Padget said. The school district will notify GFF when a new teacher begins work, so the fellowship can be issued.
“There are only 14 Black teachers among 613 teachers [in our] county, just 2%,” Padget said. “But, about 1,000 Black students constitute 12% of the total enrollment of about 8,000. The district should have about 70 Black teachers to close the gap.”
Race matters when it comes to learning gains, according to Dr. Darryl Robinson, senior pastor of the 87-year-old Trinity Wesleyan Methodist Church in Key West.
“Nationally-recognized research shows Black students having at least one Black teacher in the classroom are more likely to achieve their God-given potentials,” Robinson said.
The eligible teachers heard about the Golden Fleece fellowships through Facebook and Instagram.
RIVA JACKSON
Jackson moved to the Upper Keys from Orange County, Florida. Her first of three installments of $10,000 was critical to her being able to move into an apartment to begin teaching in the Upper Keys.
Jackson said she went to a “historically Black college,” Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C., after growing up in Long Island, a small incorporated area with a “sense of peace” like the Keys. Describing herself as religious, she joined the military and “served God by serving her country.” Her mother and aunt both taught school for decades and she had learned responsibility beginning as an 8-year-old by helping them set up and break down their classrooms, and doing tasks such as writing students’ names with impeccable penmanship that would be affixed to their desks.
“I played teacher, but I’m not playing anymore,” she said.
After the military, Jackson, too, entered the teaching profession in Florida. She taught students in both Polk and Orange counties from early education to high school and found she really loved the high school level because of the substantive conversations she had with students. She also thought it was important to reach students who consider “writing off” their education “before it’s too late.”
Jackson uses her military training, saying, “My classroom is student centered; not student directed.”
She also teaches ESE students. Exceptional Student Education helps children with disabilities progress in school and prepare for life after school.
A visit to a friend in Key West enabled her to see the beauty of the Florida Keys. Circumstances led to a job offer at Key Largo School, but she was not sure whether to take a leap of faith when she had a commitment to teach in Orlando, where she had housing. Yet, one night on Facebook, she saw the Golden Fleece Foundation offer to teachers and thought it must be a spam hoax. She reached out to Pastor Robinson and decided to trust her instincts. Her husband, Dwayne, supported her decision to take a chance and pursue the opportunity.
It has turned out well as Jackson received a second job offer in the Keys to teach social studies including world history at Coral Shores. In addition to teaching, she helped students form an International Club, having lived in Japan and the Mideast during her military career, and serves as its advisor. She also advises the Interact Club. An upcoming fashion show is in the works to benefit people with hearing disabilities, she said.
ERICA MARTIN
Martin teaches all subjects to second-graders at Gerald Adams Elementary, following in the footsteps of two aunts who were teachers. She chose education of younger students while she was in college because she wanted to make a difference in early education.
“I was impacted by my teachers,” she said.
She also likes that she can help her fellow teachers in higher grade levels by providing her students with a solid foundation for learning.
Teaching for more than 11 years now, Martin moved to the Keys from Broward County because she saw an opportunity for growth and professional advancement advertised on Instagram. At first, she did not follow up, but the next day, the same ad popped up again. Martin believed the Golden Fleece Fellowship could fuel her professional growth, and she said so far it has.
The initial payment helped her get settled and find housing because she came solo to the Keys.
“No relatives are here,” she said. “It was me, by myself.”
Martin said it was easy to find a job in the Keys since there were several available teaching positions. She drove down from Fort Lauderdale and interviewed with Principal Fran Herrin and got the job. Finding housing was the bigger challenge. Herrin helped her find housing for several months as the new apartment she had lucked into kept pushing back the move-in date. She finally was able to move in Oct. 28, and said finding it in the first place was “a total favor from God.”
Originally from Jamaica, Martin lived in London for more than 20 years. She moved to Broward County in 2011. And now, she is in the Aspiring Leaders Academy, a certification program that prepares instructors for administrative positions. She hopes to become an assistant principal as part of her professional growth plan.
ANITA LINVILLE
After being a substitute teacher in her 20s, Linville now teaches English at Key West High School. She majored in education and went to graduate school, and later taught physical education, becoming a lead teacher for three years.
In her classroom in Key West, she said she feels like it’s a “rainbow coalition.”
“I love the diversity and being a Black teacher/mom among a majority of Latinos and Latinas,” she said.
Linville said her work, ensuring “no child is left behind,” per the district’s motto, amid a variety of reading levels is challenging, but not stressful.
“We’re always learning, growing. No two days are the same,” she said.
It was a cold Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, when she was scrolling on Facebook and saw an advertisement that said, “Teach in Paradise.” She thought it was too good to be true. But then, she identified with the woman in the ad. So, Linville, being a risk-taker, “saved some money and made the trek” to the Keys. Housing was “a hiccup,” but her co-workers and school staff offered help. Soon, she was living on the assistant principal’s boat in Key West.
Linville marveled how the pieces fit together.
“This is not something I experience as a Black American woman — that people have my back,” she said.
Now, she’s here to stay. She said when she was a flight attendant, she often would visit the Caribbean. She feels that same vibe in the Keys.
“I’m loving the quiet, easygoing lifestyle,” she said.
Lastly, Linville praised Padget.
“John is a guardian angel. I’m just honored to assist with the Black teachers’ initiative and be part of this flight.”
To apply for the Golden Fleece Fellowship, candidates can visit http://www.keysschools.com or contact Harry Russell at harryrussell@keysschools.com.