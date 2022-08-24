Sea turtles that have hatched on Sunshine State beaches have been overwhelmingly female in recent years, a worrisome trend that raises questions about the future of these endangered reptiles, experts say.
Stephanie Kamel, an ecologist and researcher at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, said warming temperatures have led to a high level of eggs resulting in female offspring.
“The sex (of sea turtles) is determined by the temperatures. Females are produced at 31 degrees (Celsius) and males are produced at temperatures below 28 degrees (Celsius),” she said, which is 87.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 82.4 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.
“These really warm summers and really hot temperatures, that translates into warm sand and more females. The temperatures are rising, and we’re seeing more sand temperatures rising, and more females are being produced,” she said.
She noted the nesting differences between North Carolina and Florida.
“In North Carolina, we’ve been seeing percentages of females being produced rise from 50 to 90% from 1990 to 2015. And in Florida, it’s obviously much hotter than North Carolina. You get beaches in Florida where 100% of the hatchlings are being produced female,” she said.
The good news is that only a small percentage of males are needed to keep a healthy population alive and thriving.
“The reality is, you don’t need a ton of males, because one male can fertilize a lot of females. But you do need some males, so when you’re putting 100% females into the population, you’re going to start to pay the price at some point,” Kamel said.
But the impacts won’t be known for several years.
“The problem is, it’s going to take awhile for those effects to be seen, because that turtle has to mature, then reproduce. But if we don’t do something now, we are going to see the effects of low fertility rates, because there’s not going to be enough males in the population,” she said.
Florida is the canary in the coal mine for sea turtles and other species, Kamel said.
“Florida is going to be the sentinel for what’s going to happen in the rest of the country. The ecosystem changes we will see in Florida, this is going to be the place that we look toward to see what has happened,” she said. “It is the state that’s going to have the opportunity to make important changes.”
She is hopeful that the work of Florida scientists will pay dividends in respect to conservation.
“I really think there’s a lot of great work coming out of Florida in a variety of systems — coral systems, sponge systems and sea turtle systems,” she said. “And you know Florida biologists and conservationists are very forward-thinking on trying to respond to the effects of climate change. I think a lot of what is coming out of Florida is to try to inform us on the effects of climate change on a variety of ecosystems, and sea turtles are one of those. There’s a lot of sea turtle research coming out of Florida, so that is going to be really key for informing how the rest of us should respond to the continuing effects of climate change.”
Sandi Williams, a Save-A-Turtle volunteer in Islamorada, said a warmer climate is not the only threat to nesting turtles in the Florida Keys. So is the loss of traditional nesting grounds, where female turtles return to 15-25 years after being born to lay their own eggs.
“Water rise is definitely eliminating some of their beaches, which they return to after they are hatched. I’m not sure what their next step would be (if the beach were to be underwater),” she said. “They crawl a distance in the sand, and something about that crawl imprints on them where they were born. You can imagine how the landscape changes during that time.”
Sea Oats Beach, which Williams monitors for nesting turtles, has experienced significant erosion in the past few decades.
“If the beach continues to erode away, they’ll come back in 15 to 20 years and there won’t be a beach there,” Williams said.
Williams said positive signs do exist, though.
“It has been an exceptional season as far as nesting goes. We’ve had probably had three times more nests and crawls than we’ve had in the past, so that’s good news. The nests were only 50% productive and other eggs haven’t hatched, and we’re not sure why,” she said.
Kamel said many factors are in play when it comes to the future of sea turtles.
“I think it’s going to be an interesting next couple of decades to see if we can really work together and make these important changes,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of studying, and now, we need to try to implement those findings to start trying to protect the ecosystem.”
For Kamel, Williams and others dedicated to saving sea turtles, challenges remain and public knowledge is key.
“Money and public perception. A lot of these ecosystems are tourist attractions, so it’s really hard to make the argument of closing down a beach. It’s that interplay between human impact, human desires and what’s best for the environment. These two things are trying to compromise what’s best for the environment, and what humans want to access is going to continue to be a major problem,” Kamel said.