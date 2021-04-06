To some, the Key deer are one of the many features that make living on Big Pine Key a unique experience, being that it is one of only a few islands where the tiny deer are found. To others, they are a nuisance species hellbent on eating garden plants and knocking over garbage cans, according to Valerie Preziosi of Save Our Key Deer.
Preziosi said the Key deer have been on this land for 10,000 years and that humans are really intruding on their territory. They were once found all the way from Marathon to Key West but through human development and habitat destruction, they have been forced to retreat to the point where most are now only found on Big Pine or No Name Key.
The latest threat to the Key deer: residential fences that limit the deer’s ability to move around and force them to take roads to find fresh water. Vehicle strikes are the deer’s number one cause of death.
Preziosi said in some areas in Big Pine, almost every property has a fence, while in others very few do. Driving through Big Pine Key, one can observe a large number of wooden and chain link fences in some areas.
Property owners need permission from Monroe County to build fences on their property. This policy is in the interest of preventing hinderance to the Key deer, which is on the federal endangered species list.
Cynthia McPherson, senior director of code compliance for Monroe County, said there have been cases of property owners being cited for work without permits, but she was not aware of any cases specifically because of fences.
McPherson said most property owners do not know they are in the Key deer’s protected habitat until they apply for the permit.
Vivian Beck, a Big Pine Key resident and member of the Key Deer Protection Alliance, said that while she has no proof of specific examples, she knows of people on Big Pine who have built fences without permits and who have been reported for clearing refuge land next to their property to store vehicles or boats.
Preziosi said one man went so far as to kill a deer a few years ago when he caught it eating plants in his yard. The biggest challenge, she said, is educating people on how to coexist with the deer by planting flora that they do not eat. Fences can be necessary, in her opinion, to contain dogs that could frighten or attack the deer.
“If you don’t want to put up with the deer coming on your property, this place probably isn’t a good choice,” Preziosi said.
Permitted or not, she said it is a shame to put up fencing if it is not needed and to further fragment the little habitat the Key deer have left. It can also make it more difficult for them to find natural watering holes, which they rely on for fresh water.