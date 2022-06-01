Slogging through knee-deep mud with a balaclava over her head, Audubon Everglades Science Center research associate and field ornithologist Emily Johnson quietly points out a recently fledged snowy egret.
“That’s really cute,” she whispered, trying not to disturb the hundreds of birds that live on Sandy Key, a small island in the waters of Everglades National Park that is a hub of bird activity.
Johnson counted more than 150 wading bird nests on Sandy Key. Only six were roseate spoonbill nests and only half were successful, she said. Throughout the five regions of Florida Bay surveyed by Audubon, Johnson counted 158 roseate spoonbill nests in total this season.
“This was a slow nesting season. I’d estimate that 50% were successful in at least three regions. In the northwest and northeast, they had much lower success rate. I suspect, and it’s only a guess, because of the high water levels,” she said. “I still have to input a lot of data.”
White ibis, snowy egrets, tricolored herons, great white herons, great blue herons, reddish egrets and roseate spoonbills are just a few of the wading birds that nest on Sandy Key, usually from November to March, and are counted by Audubon Everglades Science Center.
Both Sandy Key and Frank Key have been permanently closed to the public for more than 20 years to protect these nesting colonies. The Audubon’s work on these islands is permitted by the National Park Service.
This is only one facet of what their work entails in protecting Everglades habitat.They also gather data on water conditions, forage fish, seagrass health and wading bird colonies.
“Look at that red coloring,” said Jerry Lorenz, director of research for Audubon Florida, of the colony of white ibis flushing from the trees. “You only see that red in a breeding colony. It’s just magnificent.”
Johnson, under the supervision of Lorenz, surveys roseate spoonbill nests as a way to gauge progress made in Everglades restoration as the bird is an indicator species. More nests mean a healthier ecosystem. The South Florida Water Management District and other agencies use the Audubon data when making water policy decisions.
Lorenz has been studying roseate spoonbills in Florida Bay since 1990. He has seen firsthand the “pea-green soup” algae bloom that struck the bay between 1987 and 1991, causing a massive seagrass die off, a subsequent massive seagrass die off in 2016, the post-Hurricane Irma redistribution of some of the islands, and the rise of bay waters by 6 inches since 2000, which escalated mostly in the last decade.
Most roseate spoonbill nesting historically occurred on these small islands in Florida Bay. Over the past decade, the location of spoonbill nesting colonies have shifted north and westward.
Deeper water levels create a disadvantage for the spoonbill’s clown-shoe-shaped beak, which is about 8 or 9 inches long, Lorenz said. The ideal depth for spoonbills to forage is less than 13 inches of water.
As field biologists, Lorenz and Johnson must contend with the weather conditions, greenhead horse flies, mosquitoes and the possibility of running into an alligator, crocodile, native venomous snake or an invasive species like the Burmese python.
Lorenz has spent three nights adrift in Florida Bay.
“Once because we were rookies and ran really high aground and twice because the boat broke down. This was the time before GPS and cellphones,” he said.
Johnson, who joined the local Audubon office in November from Alaska, has adapted to the rugged duties as a field biologist in the Keys.
“I’m originally from North Carolina so I’m used to the southern environment and marshes,” she said. “I love the Keys, and as long as I can find affordable housing, I plan to stay for the next few years.”
Johnson’s days observing nests this time of year begin at 7 a.m., which is later with the wind down of nesting season. She must be fully prepared to spend the day, sometimes alone, navigating Florida Bay by boat, kayak and on foot.
On Sandy Key, Johnson deftly dodges iguana-dug holes, cacti and sinkholes, and crosses through the bogs balanced on felled branches. Lorenz said Sandy Key is among the more hospitable islands they survey.
“Baby ospreys never shut up. It’s a sound that I still hear when I’m laying in bed,” she said anecdotally. They too nest on Sandy Key along with cormorants, warblers and a pair of bald eagles spotted by Lorenz.
Johnson said her favorite bird is the wandering albatross found in the southern hemisphere, but she said she grows fonder of the roseate spoonbill with each observation.
“They’re funny. It’s not their fault they have a spoon-shaped bill to defend themselves with.”
Audubon’s Everglades Science Center was established in the Florida Keys in 1939 by National Audubon Society’s first director of research, Robert Porter Allen, who began a full-time study of the roseate spoonbill. Lorenz and Johnson continue this roseate spoonbill study more than 80 years later.