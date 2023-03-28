A 67-year-old man was flown out of Key West on an air ambulance Saturday after reportedly being bitten by a shark off Key West, the fifth person in a year in the Florida Keys.

Key West Emergency Medical Services picked up the man at Garrison Bight and took him to Lower Keys Medical Center on Saturday, March 25, where he was flown from Keys and to the mainland for treatment, according Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean.