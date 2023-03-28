A 67-year-old man was flown out of Key West on an air ambulance Saturday after reportedly being bitten by a shark off Key West, the fifth person in a year in the Florida Keys.
Key West Emergency Medical Services picked up the man at Garrison Bight and took him to Lower Keys Medical Center on Saturday, March 25, where he was flown from Keys and to the mainland for treatment, according Key West Police Department spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Crean could not confirm the man’s condition, the extent of his injuries or where the incident took place exactly. The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were not aware of the bite when contacted by the Keys Citizen on Saturday.
Friends of the victim said he was bitten in the lower area of the leg, and the wound was significant. The incident occurred near or in Bluefish Channel and the man was quickly driven to Garrison Bight, where paramedics were waiting. The victim was “foiling,” which is similar to kiteboarding, when he was bitten.
The man has only been identified as “Kevin” by friends of his who were contacted by the Keys Citizen.
“I never saw it,” stated a social media app post shared by his friends. “It took all the meat off [the] front of my leg from knee down and teeth punctured out the back of my calf and left the calf detached but hanging. My wife Laurie was on the boat anchored in the shallows. She drove the boat to where I was in the channel and together we were able to get me in the boat. I put a rope tourniquet on the leg and L and I got the boat to the dock. We [called] 911 to have an ambulance there when we arrived. I passed out. ... I don’t remember what happened. But at some point stopped breathing so they had to intubate and put me on vent. They moved me out of ICU this afternoon after determining I won’t need any more transfusions. Trauma surgeons worked a lot of hrs. I will walk again after a lot of physical therapy If u can walk u can foil so I guess that’s a deal I’ll take. Throat hurts from the tube and am a little rough but still kickin.”
In early January, a swimmer at Fort Zachary Taylor State Park was taken to the hospital after reportedly being bitten by a shark off the beach near the Naval Air Station Key West property while he was swimming in Key West Harbor.
The person was “bit by what appeared to be a large shark while swimming on the west side, near the Outer Mile of Fort Zach. He sustained puncture wounds and lacerations to his thigh, knee and calf area. He was transported to the E.R. in stable condition,” the KWPD watch commander report stated.
In August last year, a 10-year-old boy was taken to a Miami hospital after reportedly being bitten by a shark at Looe Key Reef. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was snorkeling with his parents at the popular reef when he was bitten by a shark on his lower right leg, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Jason Rafter.
The boy was taken to a nearby marina, where he was met by paramedics, and then flown by Trauma Star to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, Rafter said. The family believed the boy was bitten by an 8-foot bull shark, according to a Facebook post from the boy’s uncle.
Earlier in the year, Lindsay Bruns, 35, of Flower Mound, Texas, was enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Luke, and two young daughters, when she was bitten by a large shark near Marvin Key. She also was treated at a Miami hospital and was expected to make a full recovery. There was also a report of a person being taken to the hospital after being bitten by a shark off the Middle Keys during the two-day lobster mini-season in late July.