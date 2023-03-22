Key West’s own Judy Blume is sharing the big screen debut of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” with her adopted island hometown.
The film adaptation of what is arguably Blume’s definitive book takes to the big screen at the Tropic Cinema on Friday, March 24, complete with a cast-and-crew red carpet in advance of the Lionsgate Production’s nationwide release on Friday, April 28.
The book, canonized by word-of-mouth of teenagers following its publication in 1970, details the life of sixth-grader Margaret Simon, who grows up without a religious affiliation due to her parent’s interfaith marriage.
A contemporary, realistic novel, Margaret became popular with middle-grade readers during the ‘70s for its relatable portrait of a young girl confronting early adolescent anxieties, including menstruation, brassieres and boys.
The movie features up-and-coming young actress Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams (“Sherlock Holmes,” “The Notebook” and “Wedding Crashers”) as her mother, Barbara.
Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates plays her kvetching grandmother, Sylvia.
Hailing from Elizabeth, New Jersey, Blume moved to Key West more than 30 years ago.
“I was working on my book “Summer Sisters,” and it was winter in New York,” Blume said on Tuesday. “So, as we did for many years, we decided to go someplace warm for a little while like we had other places.”
Blume and her husband, true-crime author George Cooper decided on Key West, renting a site-unseen house from one David Wolkowsky.
“David introduced us to some interesting people, and we just fell in love with the town,” said Blume. “We came back for a couple of years, renting longer and longer each year.”
Eventually, the couple decided to build a house — and a life — in the Southernmost City.
Blume spent her third and fourth-grade years in Miami Beach. They were, by her admission, some of the most formative years of her life.
“When we got to Key West, I found a part of that. It reminded me so much of those days in Miami,” she said. “The night sky was the same, and the bikes were the same. I never wanted to leave.
Now, with Key West as a permanent residence, Blume makes short forays to New York, Martha’s Vineyard and elsewhere. But Key West is always calling.
Along with Cooper, Blume started Books and Books at The Studios of Key West, a neighborhood-minded non-profit bookstore.
Blume is an award-winning writer. In 1996, she won the American Library Association’s Margaret A. Edwards Award 1996 for contributing to young adult literature. Blume also won the National Book Foundation medal for distinguished contribution to American letters in 2004 and was recognized as a Living Literary Legend.
Throughout her career, Blume has been an outspoken opponent of censorship and the banning of books. Because of her subject matter, Blume’s works have been a target since the Regan Era.
“The ‘80s were a horrible time,” said Blume. “What was scary was how fast the censors came out following Reagan’s election. They wanted to control what their kids could read and decide for you what your kids could read.
“We are right back to that era, but today is even more frightening,” said Blume. “Now laws are being passed. And Florida is leading the charge.”
Blume’s work has been adapted to the small and big screens before, but never Margaret.
“Margaret, for me, was always off the table,” she said. “I rarely option my work as I find options can be disappointing.”
That was until she received a letter from Hollywood writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig.
“Kelly wrote me this incredible letter,” said Blume. “She had just finished a wonderful movie that she wrote and directed, “Edge of 17,” which I loved. She was funny, exciting and passionate. The kind of passion I look for. She said her mentor was James L. Brooks. The letter was getting better line by line.”
Brooks is no stranger to success on TV and the movies with credits including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Taxi,” “The Simpsons,” “Broadcast News,” “As Good as It Gets” and “Terms of Endearment.”
Craig and Brooks came to Key West to spend a day with Blume.
“By the end of the meeting, I decided I was going to do this with them.”
Blume spent five weeks on location during the filming and said the experience was unlike any other while adapting her work.
“I don’t know why, but most writers and directors don’t want anything to do with the author,” said Blume. “But that wasn’t the case here. Jim (Brooks) was on set daily, but this was all Kelly’s movie. They were just so inclusive during the whole process. I think that shines through in the movie.”
So how did the Tropic Cinema garner a red carpet event?
Blume’s husband, George, was a founding member of the non-profit cinema on Eaton Street.
“We used to have blackout curtains in our house and eventually started screening films at locations all over town,” said Blume. “But then The Tropic became a reality.”
During filming, Cooper mentioned to Brooks that he would like to hold a screening of the movie, benefitting the independent theatre.
“This is nothing like what George asked for,” said Blume. “The film will be screened in all three theatres with cast members, crew and a red carpet experience.”
The gala premiere kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. in front of The Tropic Cinema at 416 Eaton St. Limited tickets are still available at http://www.tropiccinema.com for $150 per seat.