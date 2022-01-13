A final consent order issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection to Thurmond Street Partners, a vacation rental property that hosts weddings, calls for the company to pay fines and restore cleared mangroves and filled wetlands on adjacent lands owned by Everglades National Park and Monroe County.
Thurmond Street Partners, whose property is used by Key Largo Lighthouse Beach Weddings, is remanded to pay $4,500 for allegedly dredging and filling about 3,276 square feet of wetlands and surface waters and altering approximately 200 square feet of mangroves in 2018 without a valid permit from the state.
The company has also been cited an additional $500 for expenses incurred by the state during the investigation of the matter and for tracking and preparing the final consent order.
Everglades National Park, Monroe County and Thurmond Street Partners have agreed to a $100 per day penalty for each day the company does not comply barring any reasonable delay.
Thurmond Street Partners has proposed to remove 1,403 square feet of unauthorized sand with rakes and shovels from Everglades National Park property, and 834 square feet on Monroe County-owned land for a total restoration area of 2,237 square feet.
After the sand is removed, Thurmond Street will plant 300 square feet of red mangrove propagules and 1,905 square feet of native plants along the shoreline.
“To prevent any further future encroachment, TSP would install a barrier between the parcels. The barrier would consist of rip rap boulders and native planting. Best management practices would be utilized during install and TSP would obtain any necessary permits prior to installation,” the consent order says. “All work would be performed by All Services Environmental LLC personnel on behalf of TSP to guarantee environmental compliance. TSP proposes to complete the work within eight months of a finalized consent order.”
The Thurmond Street Partners property, located at 98990 Overseas Highway, has placed its zoning amendment application from suburban residential to commercial on hold for now. The request was to go before the Monroe County Commission this past fall after it was denied by county planning staff in October.
Thurmond Street Partners won an appeal in 2020 in Monroe County Circuit Court that overturned a cease-and-desist order issued by an administrative judge in 2018 who declared the property was essentially a commercial enterprise operating illegally in a residential area.
Monroe County had brought action against the property owners after Pirate’s Cove and Buccaneer Point residents lodged complaints of two weddings being hosted at the same time in their neighborhoods and disrupting their lives.
An appeal of the overturned cease-and-desist order filed by Monroe County with the 3rd District Court of Appeal is contingent on the outcome of the requested zoning change. If the zoning amendment is approved, the appeal would be vacated.
The 3rd District Court of Appeals has extended a temporary stay for both parties through Jan. 17. The parties are ordered to file a joint status report regarding the Thurmond Street Partners applications before Jan. 17.