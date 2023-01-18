Monroe County Fire Chief Jim Callahan has returned to take the helm of county’s Fire Rescue Department after a roughly two-year hiatus, but the department is in a far different place than where it was when he left.
Callahan accepted the reins after Fire Chief Steven Hudson retired in December in the wake of criminal investigation into the Trauma Star air ambulance program.
County Fire Rescue is still reeling from two recent scandals, one involving the theft of county-owned controlled substances from Trauma Star and some employees subsequently reportedly lying to deputies investigating the case, and another involving fire Capt. Christopher Cane, who resigned after he reportedly kissing a recruit at the academy and other complaints of sexual harassment and unwanted advances by the captain.
Three employees of the county’s air ambulance program, Trauma Star, have been arrested since September, starting with the arrest of former Chief Flight Nurse Lynda Rusinowski on charges of theft of a controlled substance. Also, deputies arrested Harold Jaesson Perez and Damian Roberto Suarez on charges of tampering with evidence and official misconduct.
In addition, two employees, Heidi McKaige and Capt. Andrea Thompson, were placed on paid leave for a month while detectives investigated the case and the facts surrounding why the two Fire Rescue employees removed and disposed of syringes and other medical equipment from Rusinowski’s vehicle that could have been held as evidence in the criminal case. McKaige and Thompson were not disciplined in the case by the county.
Rusinowski’s truck was parked at Thompson’s house, as Thompson was the one who drove Rusinowski to a rehabilitation center, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. Thompson’s husband planned to drive Rusinowski’s truck to her home. Subsequently, while Thompson was out of town, she asked McKaige to search Rusinowski’s vehicle “to make sure there were no items inside the vehicle that if her husband were to get pulled over by law enforcement would get in trouble,” the report stated. Thompson told investigators tourniquets and syringes were found in the truck, according to the report.
McKaige has since been banned from the Trauma Star hangar by order of the Sheriff’s Office, who oversees Trauma Star.
The two were not disciplined by the county because they were not charged criminally and there was no evidence that legally justified disciplining or firing them, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi said.
However, the county is tightening up the way its tracks its pharmaceuticals used by EMT/paramedics and recently implemented a new software inventory system that tracks the drugs using a bar code system, Gastesi and Callahan said.
“The drugs are scanned when they are brought in and scanned when they are taken out or moved,” Callahan said. “It is a stronger, better system.”
While Callahan and Gastesi both called the sexual harassment complaints to Capt. Cane as isolated to the captain, Callahan has begun speaking with supervisors and personnel at the training academy to make sure there is not a culture there in which such behavior is allowed or encouraged, Callahan said.
“There is no excuse for this and, yes, I am looking at this,” Callahan said.
Callahan has only been brought back on an interim basis while he and county officials search for a new chief. Callahan was unsure how long he will serve as chief, he said last week.
“I am trying to bring this group back together,” Callahan said. “I want to bring creditability and accountability to the department. I’m looking for a strong leader who can come in and oversee this department.”
Callahan retired from Monroe County Fire Rescue in May 2021 after 15 years with Monroe County and 51 years in career fire service. While at the county, he made significant contributions to the Florida Keys community, including adding adequate fire hydrants and other water resources, increasing career service firefighters, advancing emergency communications, and upgrading equipment and fire apparatus.
He coordinated with the county’s project management team to rebuild the fire stations in Conch Key, Stock Island, Big Pine Key and Cudjoe Key and renovated Tavernier, Layton and Sugarloaf. He created the “Hot Shots Program” and advocated for building the fire training facility on Grassy Key. His changes allowed the fire department to receive an improved ISO rating of 3/3X from a 5/9 rating, which helped to lower property insurance rates countywide. Callahan also consolidated airport fire services, giving airport firefighters access to state-mandated training, and he established a Fire Prevention Division to handle building plan reviews, construction inspections, commercial fire inspections and public education.
“Chief Callahan’s knowledge and experience in fire department administration and operations have advanced Monroe County Fire Rescue from a small combination department into the professional fire service organization it is today,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “We welcome his institutional knowledge and leadership again as we prepare for the organization’s future.”