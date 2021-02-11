Key Largo Fire Rescue & Emergency Medical Services District commissioners may soon decide to sell the unused 2009 International water rescue van to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck once served as an incident command center for the Key Largo’s Water Emergency Team, which was created by the district’s former fire-rescue service provider and officially disbanded following a legal probe into the 2017 recovery of Canadian filmmaker Rob Stewart’s body from the ocean floor.
The van was destined for the chopping block in 2019, but the board backed off that decision after Sheriff Rick Ramsay asked for the right of first refusal for the vehicle. Since then, the district hadn’t taken any action until Chairman Tony Allen recently sponsored revisiting the discussion.
“We’ve been down this road before,” he said. “I want to vote on it, agree on it and then maybe have [the Sheriff’s Office] come up and discuss it. Let’s see if we can come up with an agreement in exchange for an ILA [interlocal agreement] for dive rescue.”
Allen said that while there is no guarantee the agencies would come to such an agreement, the district should try.
“My main question is, do we try to get whatever we can get? We’re probably going to take a loss on this truck, but we may come up with an ILA. If they are going to own the truck, their priorities are going to take precedence,” Allen said. “We don’t have the resources to run it, but it should stay up here.”
Commissioners Frank Conklin and George Mirabella agreed that it’s time to let go of the van.
“It’s the best available resource for them to use it,” Conklin said. “They have the manpower.”
So the district will again offer the dive rescue van for sale to the Sheriff’s Office.