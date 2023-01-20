Lawyers for a woman burned and pushed into Key West Harbor by a Sunset Celebration performer plan to file a formal complaint with the City of Key West, which could be a precursor to a lawsuit.
The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 11 at the nightly festival at Mallory Square.
“A Sunset Celebration performer (fire spinner) accidentally caught his hand on fire with the fuel he was using,” a Key West Police Department watch commander’s report stated. “The performer began shaking his hand in an attempt to extinguish the fire and flung a fireball at a spectator (visiting from Cutler Bay), igniting a small portion of her back on fire briefly. The spectator was pushed into the ocean to extinguish the fire. The spectator was helped out of the water and sustained a minor burn on her back.”
Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin confirmed the performer was the person who pushed the woman into the harbor to douse the blaze. The performer and the husband of the tourist, Tracy Wieder, also jumped into the water to rescue her.
Nether the city nor the organizers of Sunset Celebration have released the name of the performer involved.
Aaron Rothenberg, an attorney representing the tourist Wieder, plans to file a formal complaint with the City of Key West. Rothenberg questioned why the fire performer did not have a fire extinguisher, which are required by Sunset Celebration rules, he said. Rothernberg also questioned why the performer pushed Wieder into the harbor, where she could have been swept away, injured or drowned.
“Where is the oversight and why aren’t the performers following the rules,” Rothernberg asked. “Rules are only good if you enforce them. ... This entire situation was absurd. They are lucky this wasn’t worse.”
McLauchlin met with representatives of the Cultural Preservation Society, which oversees the nightly celebration, and its director last week to talk about policies and procedures, and plans to have another conversation this week, she said.
“There will be no fire performances in the near future,” McLauchlin said. “This is very serious.”
Last week, McLauchlin suspended all fire performances at Sunset Celebration indefinitely and did not rule out banning them permanently, she said.
Also, McLauchlin has talked with Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg on Thursday about security and placing an officer at Mallory Square during Sunset Celebration every night. Currently, there is no police officer stationed there during the nightly festival, but Sunset Celebration does have its own security person, McLauchlin said.
McLauchlin called for more “oversight on a daily basis” for the nightly event.
The Keys Citizen left multiple voicemails and emails messages for the organizers of Sunset Celebration seeking comment on the incident but did not receive any replies.
Sunset Celebration, a nightly arts festival at Mallory Square Dock in Key West, is the oldest nightly free event in Key West.
The participants of this Key West attraction consist of arts and crafts exhibitors, street performers, food carts, psychics and, of course, the thousands of tourists from around the world who visit the area and the show. Each night around two hours before sunset, masses of people, both locals and tourists, flock to the water’s edge to experience a multicultural happening and to watch the sun sink into the Gulf of Mexico, according to Sunset Celebration’s website.