Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe continued its battle this week trying to keep the state from allowing the Florida Keys to be hit with its first windstorm insurance rate hike in three years.
The Office of Insurance Regulation held a virtual rate hearing on Monday to discuss proposed rate increases by Florida’s insurer of last resort, Citizens Property Insurance Corp., and take public comment on the rate increases, which include a 8.2% increase for single-family homeowners and 9.4% increase for condo owners.
Three people in the Florida Keys spoke at the hearing, including two members of FIRM.
FIRM board President Mel Montagne argued that Citizens hurricane damage models were not accurate and Citizens should be required to disclose the science behind them instead of keeping them a trade secret not open to the public. Montagne accused Citizens of suppressing data and argued the company should be transparent.
Citizens has also made significant profits off Monroe County residents, taking in far more than it is paying out in claims in Monroe County, according to FIRM.
Monroe policyholders have paid Citizens more than $800 million in net premiums since 2005. Even after paying claims for 16 years — including from Hurricane Irma — the Keys generated an outsized profit for Citizens, FIRM representatives said.
Former Monroe County Mayor and FIRM board member Heather Carruthers said Citizens is not taking into account strong building codes implemented by the Monroe County government and Keys cities.
Citizens is also unfairly charging Monroe County excessive rates to pay for litigation against the company from lawsuits that are being initiated in other parts of the state.
“We are bearing the burden for other parts of the state because of litigation,” Carruthers said.
She also argued Citizens’ rates have been proposed to “minimize competition” and are not actuarially sound to mitigate real costs.
In January, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation’s Board of Governors approved a pair of rate recommendations the company stated was designed to make Citizens rates more competitive with private insurance company policies to slow the flow of policyholders returning to the Florida’s insurer of last resort.
Board members, on a 7-2 vote, approved rates recommendations for 2021 that call for a statewide average increase of 7.2% for personal lines policyholders — homeowners, condominium unit owners, mobile homeowners, dwelling and renters, according to Citizens.
Statewide, homeowner policies would increase by an average 6.1%. Condo owners would see an average 9.4% increase. Renters rates would increase 4% on average, according to Citizens.
Keys single-family homeowners are facing a 8.2% increase and condo owners are facing a 9.4% increase, according to Citizens proposal.
Keys property owners have not had a rate increase since 2017, Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier said.
The Office of Insurance Regulation is taking public comment until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26. The public can send comments to the agency at ratehearings@floir.com with “Citizens Property Insurance Corporation” in the subject line of the email.
If approved by the Office of Insurance Regulation, the 2021 rates would go into effect for policies renewed after Aug. 1.