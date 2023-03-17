The grassroots Florida Keys insurance watchdog group Fair Insurance in Monroe (FIRM) is working on a number of issues to reduce insurance costs with the state Legislation session starting this month, most notably battling new flood insurance requirements for Citizens Property Insurance Corp. policyholders enacted during the December 2022 special session.
Citizens policyholders must secure and maintain flood insurance regardless of whether they are in areas prone to inundation, elevated or do not have a federally backed mortgage. On April 1, new Citizens policyholders will be required to have flood insurance, and on July 1, existing policyholders who live in designated flood zones will have to have flood coverage. On Jan. 1, 2024, Citizens will begin phasing in people who live outside of flood zones to have flood coverage with every policyholder being required to carry it by 2027, according to Citizens.
This requirement was in many ways a result of the widespread flooding (much of it inland) that occurred during Hurricane Ian, where many homeowners found out too late that most homeowners policies do not cover flood losses, according to FIRM.
In other areas of the state, flood insurance is not widely purchased, but many Florida Keys residents are either required to carry flood insurance or purchase it as an extra precaution, according to FIRM.
FIRM supports efforts to protect from flood and ensure homeowners are educated about what their policies do and do not cover. However, the flood insurance requirement has led to an additional financial burden for Monroe County residents already struggling to afford high windstorm insurance rates, according to FIRM.
The requirement is going to drive up costs, adding “thousands of dollars” to Florida Keys residents’ premiums a year, making “it much harder for people to live here,” FIRM board President Mel Montagne said.
During this state legislative session, FIRM will be working with Keys House Rep. Jim Mooney, R-Islamorada, and state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Doral, to try and address this and other property insurance issues, according to FIRM. FIRM encourages residents and business owners to reach out to Rep. Mooney and Sen. Rodriguez as well. The comments help the elected representatives to have information they can share with their colleagues in Tallahassee about the impact of these requirements, FIRM representatives said.
FIRM will also work this legislative session to put a cap on the coverage limit. The calculation of replacement value by Citizens is causing some Monroe County policies to exceed the limit of coverage and then being cancelled due to the high cost of building in the Keys, according to FIRM. A study to look at increasing the coverage limit for all Florida counties was begun by the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) but never completed.
FIRM wants to change the requirement to leave Citizens if a take-out company offers premiums up to 20% more than Citizens premium. The previous threshold was 15% and policyholders had the option to stay with Citizens. Once out of Citizens, the new company can increase a customer’s premium by 20% annually, and they cannot return to Citizens. Glide path protections do not apply to private insurers.
FIRM plans to also workfor the return of the 10% rate cap to Monroe County policies. Insurance reforms passed in December intended to stabilize the market by granting concessions to insurers provided no expectation of relief for homeowners in the form of lower rates. Monroe County policyholders have paid Citizens more than $850 million in premiums over claims since 2003, according to data provided by Citizens. Each year, Monroe County policies contribute an average of $50 million in profits to Citizens, Montagne said.
Lastly, FIRM is asking for a seat at the table on Citizens’ Board of Governors. There is no longer a representative from Monroe County on that board, despite 90% of windstorm policies in Monroe County being with Citizens. Keys resident Bette Brown was appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott and served from 2014-2020. Gov. Ron DeSantis did not appoint a Monroe County resident to the board when Brown’s term expired.