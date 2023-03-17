The grassroots Florida Keys insurance watchdog group Fair Insurance in Monroe (FIRM) is working on a number of issues to reduce insurance costs with the state Legislation session starting this month, most notably battling new flood insurance requirements for Citizens Property Insurance Corp. policyholders enacted during the December 2022 special session.

Citizens policyholders must secure and maintain flood insurance regardless of whether they are in areas prone to inundation, elevated or do not have a federally backed mortgage. On April 1, new Citizens policyholders will be required to have flood insurance, and on July 1, existing policyholders who live in designated flood zones will have to have flood coverage. On Jan. 1, 2024, Citizens will begin phasing in people who live outside of flood zones to have flood coverage with every policyholder being required to carry it by 2027, according to Citizens.

