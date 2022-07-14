The Monroe County office of the state Department of Health has confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the Florida Keys.
A lab confirmed Tuesday, July 12, that a local resident had contracted the disease, local Health Department spokeswoman Alison Kerr said Wednesday. The Health Department would not say where the person lived or how they came into contact with the disease.
The Health Department is currently investigating the case and contacting people with whom the resident came into contact, Kerr said. The Health Department can vaccinate people who have come into contact with monkeypox.
If people believe they have come into contact with monkeypox, they should contact their primary care provider, Kerr said. If they do not have one, they can contact the local offices of the Health Department at 305-293-7500, Kerr said.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. However, monkeypox infections also occur in other parts of the world, according to the Florida Department of Health. The monkeypox virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. These animals include different African rodents and monkeys.
Once a person becomes infected with the monkeypox virus, they can pass it to other people. Monkeypox is not a very contagious disease, and the risk of contracting monkeypox is generally low. Recently there has been an increase in human monkeypox infections in different parts of the world, including the United States.
Monkeypox is typically characterized by a new, unexplained rash and skin lesions. Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes.
There has been 122 cases reported in Florida, according to Kerr.
Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact including direct contact with monkeypox rash, sores or scabs, as well as contact with objects, fabrics, clothing, bedding, towels and surfaces that have been used by someone with monkeypox, according to the Health Department.
Kerr cautioned hotel cleaning workers to wear gloves and long-sleeve shirts when changing bedding and towels, she said.
The disease can be passed through respiratory droplets or oral fluids from a person with monkeypox. This contact can happen during intimate sexual contact including penetrative sex or touching the genitals or anus of a person with monkeypox, hugging, massage, or kissing and talking closely, according to the Health Department.
The disease can take between five and 21 days to show symptoms of monkeypox after infection, according to the Health Department.
Information on monkeypox can be found at the Department of Health’s website at https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/monkeypox/index.html.