A Florida Keys resident has filed a lawsuit against the local mosquito control district for failure to produce public records disclosing the exact locations of genetically modified mosquitoes currently being released as part of a pilot project.
Meagan Morrison Hull, who lives on Sugarloaf Key, has initiated a “writ of mandamus” legal case filed against the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District for failure to produce public records disclosing locations of the boxes the private bio-tech company Oxitec is using to release potentially millions of mosquitoes. The release is to test how effective the genetically modified mosquitoes are at eradicating or reducing the number Aedes agypti mosquitoes, which can carry dengue fever, Zika and other tropical diseases.
Oxitec and the FKMCD have only said so far that the boxes were being placed in six locations: two on Cudjoe Key, one on Ramrod Key and three on Vaca Key in Marathon.
The release has been opposed by Hull and others who argue there has not been enough independent study done on Oxitec’s technology to deem it to be safe or cost effective. They have also challenged the technology’s non-medical use of tetracycline.
On April 23, a public records request was sent by Hull’s attorney, Ralf Brookes, to the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District requesting information regarding the Oxitec trial sites, the location of genetically modified mosquito releases for each deployment location addresses and specific GPS coordinates and the release dates for each deployment location, Brookes stated in a news release on Thursday.
She also requested public records evidencing specific landowner authorizations for these releases and positive “yes” responses to a mosquito control survey about the trial release.
The FKMCD has not complied with the request in its entirety within the timeframe provided, Brookes said. The experiment began as “devices” were “deployed” by Oxitec and district employees on April 26. The mosquitoes began to emerge into the Florida Keys ecosystem, unchecked, on May 11, Brookes said.
“The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is noncompliant with my standard public records request for information about the genetically modified mosquito experiment occurring right now, in my neighborhood,” Hull said in a prepared statement. “This is information that the district must provide to me, as a test subject in the active trial zone. This legal action is directly the result of years of diligent work to obtain third-party safety assessments from our local mosquito control agency. This legal action is on behalf of the residents of this community who have expressed repeated, legitimate concerns about this technology, and our basic human right not to participate in a human trial. This experiment must cease.”
Genetically engineered mosquitoes pose significant risks to human health and the environment. Female OX5034 mosquitoes may be released, may survive and breed, and may bite. The genetically modified mosquitoes may increase mosquito-borne diseases, Hull said.
“Allowing this experiment to continue, therefore, would be irresponsible and a potential danger to the residents of the Florida Keys,” Hull said. “Safer, more-effective mosquito abatement methods exist.
“As a full-time permanent resident of the Florida Keys, and on behalf of my neighbors in this community, I assert that this is a matter of great public concern.”
Oxitec spokeswoman Meredith Fensom said the company is not commenting on the lawsuit. FKMCD officials also declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.
Throughout all release locations, fewer than 12,000 mosquitoes are expected to emerge each week for approximately 12 weeks. Untreated comparison sites will be monitored with mosquito traps on Key Colony Beach, Little Torch Key and Summerland Key, Fensom said.
The releases will test if Oxitec’s genetically modified, lab-reared mosquitoes are a viable source of mosquito control and suppression in the Florida Keys and elsewhere.
Oxitec and the local mosquito control district have been in discussion for about a decade on the proposal and the district’s board approved an agreement with the biotech company in August, after both state and federal regulators sign off on the test releases.
The lab-reared Oxitec mosquitoes have a self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, which stops female insects from reaching adulthood, according to Oxitec. Tetracycline delays the mechanism from starting in females, which are given small doses of the antibiotic in the lab when they are larvae to keep them alive to produce eggs.
The male mosquitoes, which do not bite, are not affected by the self-destruction mechanism in their DNA, and so males released into the wild never encounter tetracycline, according to Oxitec.
In the past two years, the company redesigned its technology and developed an updated version of the GM mosquito. The second generation allows for greater efficiencies in rearing and better suppression, according to Oxitec.