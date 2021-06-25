The first Monroe County medical marijuana dispensary outside of Key West is a Trulieve at Tavernier Towne, which opened for business last week.
It was confirmed by Monroe County Tax Collector Sam Steele that the dispensary will be the fifth in the Florida Keys but the first in unincorporated Monroe since the county amended its rules last year to allow such facilities to operate.
The Monroe County Commission passed an ordinance in January 2020 that defined “dispensary” and classified them under commercial retail. A county spokesperson said the code amendment essentially allows dispensaries to operate like a pharmacy.
Ordinance No. 008-2020 states that a “medical marijuana treatment center dispensing facility” is a facility that dispenses low-THC cannabis, medical cannabis and cannabis delivery devices.” Such facilities are considered commercial retail, unless they are within a healthcare facility, in which case they are considered an institutional use. They cannot be within 500 feet of a public or private elementary, middle or secondary school unless approved through a public county commission proceeding.
That ordinance superseded a decision by the county commission that was originally enacted in 2017 and extended several times that put a temporary moratorium on marijuana dispensaries within unincorporated Monroe until regulations could be drafted and adopted.
The Upper Keys’ first medical marijuana clinics opened in 2018 to offer appointments with physicians authorized to enter patients into Florida’s medical marijuana registry. Those patients, however, have had to purchase medical marijuana on the mainland or later in Key West, or have it delivered by courier.
Trulieve is a Florida-based company that also has dispensaries in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. California and Massachusetts have legalized weed for recreational purposes. In Florida, it remains illegal in this manner, but was legalized for medical purposes in 2016.
The company’s website brands it as “all natural products.” It goes on to specify that its products are designed to alleviate “seizures, severe and persistent muscle spasms, pain, nausea, loss of appetite and other symptoms associated with serious medical conditions.” The chain already has one location on Duval Street in Key West.
A representative of the Tavernier Community Association, a nonprofit that promotes issues of importance to Tavernier residents, said the group is aware of the dispensary and is “monitoring the situation.”
A Trulieve spokesperson said most of their dispensaries are fairly consistent in their inventory.
“It’s a mix of local cannabis, vaporizers, capsules,” she said, naming just a few of their products. She added that the strains of marijuana offered at each individual location may vary.