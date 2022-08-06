The half-mile swath of piney rocklands on Big Pine Key, where Palm Avenue ends and a lunar-like landscape begins, shows in stark detail the relentless changes wrought by an ever-warming world.

At one end of the limestone-pocked flat stand the slash pines with a healthy understory of grasses, herbs and thatch palms. At other end, near a saltwater pond and a mosquito-control ditch, sit the low-lying black mangroves and the desiccated stumps of pines, buttonwoods and poisonwoods.