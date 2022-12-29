Some important Florida and Florida Keys fisheries will open and some will close as of Sunday, Jan. 1.

The harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will reopen in Gulf of Mexico state waters on Jan. 1, after early season closures. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission temporarily closed the recreational lane snapper harvest in Gulf of Mexico state waters starting Dec. 2 and closed red grouper on Aug. 30.

