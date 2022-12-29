Some important Florida and Florida Keys fisheries will open and some will close as of Sunday, Jan. 1.
The harvest of red grouper and lane snapper will reopen in Gulf of Mexico state waters on Jan. 1, after early season closures. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission temporarily closed the recreational lane snapper harvest in Gulf of Mexico state waters starting Dec. 2 and closed red grouper on Aug. 30.
The FWC is committed to collecting critical recreational harvest fishing data to inform management of popular reef fish, including red grouper, according to FWC spokeswoman Emily Abellera. The State Reef Fish Survey provides the FWC with a clearer picture of stock health, so the FWC urged anglers to sign up as a “State Reef Fish Angler.” The designation is required for recreational anglers and spearfishers who intend to fish for or harvest certain reef fish species from a private vessel in Florida. To learn about the State Reef Fish Survey, visit http://MyFWC.com/SRFS online.
For more information on recreational regulations for red grouper and lane snapper, visit http://www.MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Reef Fish” to find specific species. Anglers can also download the FWC’s Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current fishing regulations while on the water.
However, grouper fishing in the Florida Keys will shut down for the next four months starting Sunday, Jan. 1. The recreational harvest of shallow water grouper, including gag, closes in Atlantic state waters, including all state waters of Monroe County, on Sunday. The shallow water grouper complex includes black, gag, yellowfin, scamp, yellowmouth, red, coney, graysby, red hind and rock hind. Harvest for shallow water grouper will reopen to recreational anglers in Atlantic state waters, including Monroe County, on May 1.
Information on gag grouper regulations is also available at the FWC website.
The annual seasonal closure of shallow water grouper complex was put in place more than a decade ago to mainly protect gag during its spawning period. However, the gag grouper stock in South Atlantic waters, including Florida, is still overfished and undergoing overfishing.
The South Atlantic Council Fishery Council, which has jurisdiction in federal waters off Florida, is pursuing Amendment 53 to the Snapper Grouper Fishery Management plan, which is designed to establish a rebuilding plan for gag, revise catch levels and implement management measures to end overfishing and rebuild the stock, South Atlantic Council spokeswoman Kim Iverson said. The amendment includes actions to reduce the commercial trip limit for gag, establish a recreational vessel limit and prohibit retention by captain and crew on federally permitted for-hire vessels. Recreational measures would also apply to black grouper to reduce misidentification issues, Iverson said.
The council will hold two public hearings via webinar at on Jan. 10-11 for Snapper Grouper Amendment 53 and is scheduled to approve the amendment for secretarial review by the U.S. Department of Commerce during the council’s March meeting, Iverson said. Information on the webinars can be found on the council’s website at safmc.net.
Also, the South Atlantic Council will hold a public hearing on Snapper Grouper Regulatory Amendment 35 at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Key Largo Holiday Inn. An additional hearing via webinar has also been scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 31. A draft of Amendment 35 contains options to reduce the annual catch limit (ACL) for red snapper as required to address overfishing.
The council’s preferred alternative would set the total ACL equal to the acceptable biological catch (ABC), which must be reduced from 42,510 fish to 28,000 fish following the last stock assessment. This alternative allows for some harvest as the stock continues to rebuild. The ABC was recommended by the council’s scientific and statistical committee following the 2021 stock assessment and may not be exceeded by the council.
The amendment also includes an action to reduce release mortality for all snapper grouper species by restricting the recreational sector to the use of single hook rigs when targeting snapper grouper species. As the red snapper stock continues to rebuild, so do the number of released fish that die, driven primarily by the recreational sector targeting co-occurring snapper grouper species, Iverson said.
Amendment 35 includes a comprehensive plan to expand outreach for best fishing practices, including continued promotion of descending devices. The red snapper fishery is arguably one of the most highly regulated fisheries and one of the most contentious when it comes to allocations.
“This is not simply a red snapper issue, but a management challenge for the entire snapper grouper fishery,” Council Chair Carolyn Belcher said during the meeting. “The council recognizes the frustration of anglers as red snapper harvest remains constricted, but we must get a handle on the release mortality occurring within the recreational fishery and are working through several avenues to do so.”