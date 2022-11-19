ABOVE: Bishop Albert Kee plays a tune on a Queen Conch shell for a passing tour bus in May of 2003. Kee’s Shell Shop did business, selling imported Conch shells and other unique items at the Southernmost Point for three generations. The colorful mollusk has been federally protected from harvest in the U.S. since 1986.
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
RIGHT: Queen conch and other marine life found in the Florida Keys are on display at the Key West Aquarium at Mallory Square.
ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen
Queen Conch can be found in seagrass beds throughout the Caribbean Sea, including the Florida Keys, Haiti, the Bahamas and Bermuda.
The National Marine Fisheries Service announced a new public hearing and extension of the public comment period for listing the Florida Keys’ namesake mollusk as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
Found in South Florida, the Florida Keys and throughout the Caribbean, the Queen conch once constituted significant commercial and recreational fisheries in Florida.
Public comment on listing the Queen conch reopened Nov. 10 and ends on Dec. 15. The public online meeting, originally scheduled for Oct. 24, has been rescheduled for Nov. 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
According to Allison Garrett, NOAA Fisheries spokeswoman, the listing as threatened would not create any additional, or more specifically, prohibition on Queen conch trade or harvest. However, the ESA authorizes NOAA Fisheries to issue protective regulations it deems necessary and advisable to conserve threatened species.
Under the act, NOAA Fisheries may prohibit the import into and export from the United States of the listed species, Garrett said. Most of the conch consumed in the Florida Keys is imported from the Bahamas, Haiti, and elsewhere in the Caribbean, where populations are seeing significant pressure.
In 1975, Florida’s commercial fishery was closed due to overfishing. In 1985, the ban was extended to the recreational fishery in state waters and in 1986, all harvest was prohibited in contiguous federal waters off the Southeast United States.
But the species never received federal threatened designation under the ESA. And this is not the first time a threatened listing has been suggested.
WildEarth Guardians and Friends of Animals filed suit on July 27, 2016, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, challenging NOAA Fisheries' decision not to list Queen conch as threatened or endangered under the ESA. On Aug. 26, 2019, the court vacated the NMFS determination that listing queen conch under the ESA was not warranted and remanded the determination back to the NMFS for further review.
Following the 2019 ruling of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, NMFS announced the initiation of a new status review of Queen conch and requested scientific and commercial information from the public.
NMFS has completed the comprehensive status review. After considering the report and considering efforts to protect the species, it was determined that the species is likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future throughout its range (including outside of Florida.)
The agency now proposes to list the Queen conch as a threatened species under the ESA.
In 1986, the State of Florida began a research program designed to monitor the recovery of the conch stock and determine how best to rehabilitate the depleted population. The Queen conch program has taken a community-based approach; most laboratory and field studies were conducted under partnerships involving the state, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, The Nature Conservancy, and an extensive base of community volunteers.
In recent years, as state and federal fisheries managers have been addressing water quality issues and the retention of seagrass, the Queen conch has seen a rebound in Florida Keys' nearshore waters.
Some, like Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Capt. Dave DiPre, believe the listing could help with education and enforcement.
”To this day, we still have people that we encounter that aren’t aware that Queen conch is a protected species,” said DiPre. “Anything that could help highlight the situation helps with education and enforcement. People from here or who spend a lot of time here know they are protected. But there are many people that don’t.”